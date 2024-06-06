Revolutionising Mental Health Treatment: Mynd Bio's Groundbreaking Work with Psychedelics

—

In the heart of Australia's vibrant medical research community, Mynd Bio is spearheading a revolution in mental health treatment. This pioneering company is leveraging the therapeutic potential of MDMA and psilocybin to address some of the most challenging mental health disorders, including severe depression, PTSD, and anxiety.

Mynd Bio's approach is rooted in a profound belief that substances once misunderstood hold the key to unlocking new pathways in mental health treatment. As the first company to produce commercial quantities of MDMA, Mynd Bio is breaking new ground in the pharmaceutical industry.

"Successfully raising $12.5 million is a testament to the faith our investors have in our vision and mission. This funding will propel us to new heights," said Bruce Ring, Chairman of Mynd Bio.

The company's research, conducted in collaboration with leading institutions like research universities, institutes of higher learning and CSIRO, aims to enhance the therapeutic benefits of psychedelics while minimising their psychoactive effects. This focus on innovation is driving the development of novel drugs with increased neuroplasticity and fewer adverse side effects.

"We are working on our fifth patent right now, which we anticipate will be successful. This will offer licensing royalties and opportunities down the road," added Ring.

In an industry marked by regulatory challenges, Mynd Bio stands as a model of compliance and excellence. The company's proactive engagement with regulatory bodies ensures adherence to the highest safety standards, facilitating the smooth global distribution of its groundbreaking therapies.

"Our commercial batch of MDMA as an API (Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient) will be available for distribution within the next few weeks, with buyers secured both locally and internationally already in place,manufactured in Australia, this is an Australian first" Ring confirmed.

With strategic distribution agreements in the United States, Australia, and the EU, Mynd Bio is expanding its global footprint. The company's collaboration with universities for clinical trials underscores its commitment to advancing psychedelic research and development.

Beyond its innovative treatments, Mynd Bio is dedicated to addressing societal stigmas surrounding mental health. Through educational outreach programmes, the company aims to promote a broader understanding of the potential of psychedelic therapies.

Looking ahead, Mynd Bio is preparing to launch operations in the US and engage with investors in Europe and Asia. The company offers a unique investment opportunity, inviting investors to join in this transformative journey and contribute to a paradigm shift in mental health care.

Situated in Melbourne, Mynd Bio is a leader in medical innovation. Partnering with top-tier institutions, the company is committed to creating therapies that heal the mind without altering it. Mynd Bio's mission is not just to create medicines but to create hope for millions of people suffering from mental health disorders.

For more information, contact Chris Grant at chris@myndbiotech.com or +61411 321 202 www.myndbio.com.au

Contact Info:

Name: Chris Grant

Email: Send Email

Organization: Mynd Bio PTY LTD

Address: South Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

Phone: +61411 321 202

Website: http://myndbio.com.au/



