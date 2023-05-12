Revolutionizing Design: Designs.ai Unveils Cutting-Edge Creative Tools and Resources

Designs.ai helps businesses work smarter, faster, and easier with the best creative automation platform.

Designs.ai, INMAGINE’s integrated Agency-as-a-Service platform that uses A.I. technology to allow users to create, edit, and scale content, has launched to help people with professional-level designs. Being one of the best free assistive tools to guide the creative process, Designs.ai is dedicated to delivering the best and fastest creative piece of work to small businesses, startups, content creators, agencies, influencers, etc.

Designs.ai is an AI-powered design tool that enables marketers to create stunning visuals that tell a story and capture their audience's attention. 67% of organisations, particularly startups and small businesses, who don't currently utilise graphic design stated they would if it were simpler and more affordable. Fortunately, the digital marketing sector is undergoing a rapid change thanks to artificial intelligence (AI). In fact, companies have been using AI tools to streamline their operations and achieve their objectives more quickly. In essence, it may automate repetitive tasks, produce several variants simultaneously, personalise and humanise the user experience, and steer design in a data-driven direction.

Designs.ai addresses the problem by providing access to affordable design services that use AI-powered automation to produce high-quality designs quickly. Using creative automation, Designs.ai offers a cost-effective solution for businesses that need high-quality design services, enabling agencies and clients to concentrate their time on client engagement, ideation, and strategy.

As an all-in-one creative suite, Design.ai offers a variety of design tools, including video creation, logo design, audio production and more. With Designs.ai, users can create logos, graphics, videos, mockups, and speeches, from a library of over 20,000 templates and 10,000 icons, in 2 minutes. But that's not all - Designs.ai has recently launched its newest feature, the Designs.ai AI Copywriter. This innovative tool uses AI technology to help users generate high-quality and engaging copy. It analyzes the user's input and offers relevant suggestions based on the tone, style, and purpose of the content. With the Copywriter, users can create compelling taglines, social media captions, product descriptions, and more, without spending hours brainstorming or hiring expensive copywriters. This tool enables small businesses to compete with bigger companies by creating professional-level copy that resonates with their target audience. In addition, it would return suggested images from Inmagine’s 123RF FREE collection to match with the copy.

Speaking about the launching of Designs.ai, Warren Leow, the CEO, shared: "We're excited to be at the forefront of the AI-powered design revolution. Our tools are designed to make high-quality design accessible to everyone, regardless of their skill level or budget. By leveraging the power of AI, we can offer innovative, affordable, and user-friendly solutions that will help businesses thrive."

