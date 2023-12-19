Revolutionizing Education for Parents: Learning Success Academy's Wholistic Approach to Help Children Thrive

Learning Success Academy for Parents Unveils a Wholistic Learning Approach Rooted in Neuroscience to Empower Parents and Transform Learning.

The Learning Success Academy (LSA) extends its transformative education vision to parents seeking innovative ways to empower themselves and their children. Rooted in neuroscience and wholistic learning, Kohila Sivas, the visionary educator behind the MathCodes Method, Meta-Learning DeStress Method, and MindWork framework, is pioneering a groundbreaking approach through Wholistic NeuroGrowth Learning Success Coaching. With a mission to impact the lives of 1.5 million students by 2035, Kohila Sivas and her certified coaches are revolutionizing education for parents and learners of all ages.



"Our proven wholistic coaching methodology is a unique and superior alternative to traditional tutoring and teaching. We are not just educators; we are Wholistic NeuroGrowth Learning Success Coaches," states Kohila Sivas, the founder of the Learning Success Academy. Parents today face challenges in supporting their children's education, especially in a world where the demands of modern education are constantly evolving. Learning Success Academy is rolling out a new platform for parents called Personal Development 4 Parenting that is providing parents with the knowledge, skills, and support they need to navigate parenting challenges successfully. As the demand for innovative educational approaches continues to grow, LSA provides a solution that transcends traditional teaching methods. Learning Success Academy for Parents invites parents to be part of this transformative movement in education. To learn more about the program and its offerings, visit www.LearningSuccessAcademy.com.



Traditional teaching methods often fall short of addressing the diverse learning needs of each child. The Learning Success Academy recognizes that each learner is unique and that conventional teaching methods may not address their specific needs. LSA seeks to provide parents with the tools and knowledge they need to support their children effectively. This holistic approach empowers parents to become partners in their child's education, fostering a lifelong love for learning. Kohila invites parents to join her community on Facebook at www.facebook.com/learningsuccessacademy where parents can find resources and answers to their questions.

Kohila Sivas, the creator of the MathCodes Method, Meta-Learning DeStress Method, and MindWork framework, has spent over 24+ years working one-on-one with over 1600+ struggling students. Her innovative methodologies focus on demystifying learning, helping stressed-out learners destress themselves, and teaching them how to learn effectively. The Meta-Learning Destress Method is grounded in neuroscience and is designed to help students of all types, including those struggling or stressed by traditional learning methods.



The LSA coaches undergo rigorous training in the LSA methodology to become Learning Success Coaches (LSC). The training program offered by Learning Success Academy (LSA) is approved and accredited by the International Coaching Federation (ICF). This accreditation reflects their unwavering dedication and commitment to providing top-tier coaching services of the highest quality. They are trained to deliver individualized and customized learning that fits the uniqueness of each child.



About Learning Success Academy for Parents:

The Learning Success Academy (LSA) provides parents with the tools and knowledge they need to support their children effectively. This holistic approach empowers parents to become partners in their child's education, fostering a lifelong love for learning. LSA is grounded in neuroscience and provides kids and families with a unique approach to fostering academic and personal excellence as well as personal growth for parenting. LSA envisions a world where parents are equipped with the tools and knowledge needed to guide their children toward academic excellence and personal growth.



About Kohila Sivas:

Kohila Sivas is a visionary educator and the creator of the MathCodes Method, Meta-Learning DeStress Method, and MindWork framework. She embodies a profound commitment to revolutionizing education and learning. With over two decades of experience working directly with struggling students, Kohila's holistic coaching methodologies have touched the lives of thousands, propelling them toward academic and personal success. As a Wholistic Mind Catalyst, international bestselling author, and Certified Hypnotherapist, Kohila's dedication to empowering learners and educators knows no bounds. Her relentless pursuit of a brighter future for students, parents, and teachers alike, combined with her unshakable passion for lifelong learning, positions Kohila Sivas as a true luminary in the world of education and personal growth.

