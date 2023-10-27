Revolutionizing Merch Orders: Fulfyld’s Game-Changing 3PL Fulfillment for Influencers

Simplifying logistics.

Thousands of influencers across digital platforms have stepped up their promotion game. While they are predominantly focused on creating content, merch projects have become a popular way for influencers to promote their brand and grow their fanbase. Offering merchandise also presents new avenues for brand monetization.

Unveiling the Secret: Why Influencers and Creators Prefer Fulfyld

Most influencers opt for self-fulfillment when beginning their merchandise creation, partly because it is a novel venture with low order numbers. Though manageable and cost-effective while giving influencers creative control over their packaging, order fulfillment becomes overwhelming as order volumes increase. At this point, creators need to consider outsourcing to 3PL.

Fulfyld is the ultimate solution for influencer fulfillment, with almost a decade of exceptional service delivery. Presenting more than just a 3PL eCommerce fulfillment service, Fulfyld offers influencers a partner who consistently delivers personalized support, quick and reliable deliveries, and more.

Influencers can focus on their core business by outsourcing their brand and order fulfillment to Fulfyld, the premier 3PL fulfillment provider. At the same time, their merch shipping is seamlessly executed by a reliable partner.

Fulfyld can handle everything from storage selection to packing and fulfilling orders, and influencers can expect seamless integration with all major eCommerce software and shopping cart platforms.

The Unbeatable Perks of Using Fulfyld

Fulfyld delivers a three-step solution as a trusted partner for influencer merch fulfillment:

First, the 3PL fulfillment solution seamlessly integrates with the content creator’s online store, including Amazon, Shopify, WooCommerce, and more.

Fulfyld’s fulfillment centers offer efficient inventory management, handling all aspects of storing, distributing, and preparing the merch.

The final step is the timely and hassle-free shipping and delivery.

In addition to all these benefits, the renowned warehousing partner ensures each content creator and influencer works with a dedicated account manager. A few more advantages of working with Fulfyld include:

24/7 human support and personalized approach for all customers



2-day shipping is available for all orders



All orders ship on the same day



Available assembly and kitting services for orders.

In addition, Fulfyld’s built-in 3PL Shopify integration ensures that orders go directly to the warehouse team, and will be fulfilled straight away.

Boost Brand Star Power with Fulfyld

One of the key aspects of brand building for influencers is providing a great client experience. With fast-growing fanbases and increased merch orders, influencers are stuck in a loop of printing labels, packing boxes, and delivering orders.

This slow and uncertain approach to order fulfillment leaves clients dissatisfied with the wait periods. As a result, creators could lose clients and miss opportunities to grow their fan base and revenue.

With Fulfyld’s holistic approach to influencer and creator fulfillment, brands can easily navigate the competitive digital marketplace. While many 3PL solutions providers focus on a transactional relationship with clients, Fulfyld believes in nurturing long-lasting partnerships. This 3PL fulfillment provider has an expert team that takes the time to understand clients’ businesses and offer personalized solutions.

