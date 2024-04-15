Revolutionizing Retail Commerce In Emerging Markets: Flood Signals A New Era For The Growing Super-app Economy

Building the 'Shopify' for brick-and-mortar retail to power Omni-channel commerce.

Many transformations and buzzwords have characterized the digital commerce sector in the last two decades, key among them Super-apps. With the advent of Super-apps in commerce, competition has increased multi-fold, but now it is also paving the way for the digitization of traditional retail. Flood, the leading provider of commerce solutions for a mobile world, is redefining the brick-and-mortar retail economy by bridging the commercially neglected gap between online activity and offline or physical retail.

The future evolution of commerce lies in Super-apps, which have been likened to the Swiss Army Knives of consumer tech. Serving users as all-in-one apps, Super-apps have become the cornerstone of digital economies – particularly in emerging economies. Predicted to control 80% of digital commerce, super-apps offer seamless online and offline experiences for shopping, payments, entertainment, search, and more.

Given the growing needs of the constantly connected consumer, digital is undoubtedly the way to develop solutions that meet demand. However, and crucially, brick-and-mortar retailers struggle to digitally engage consumers and generate demand in a mobile world. The digital commerce space offers substantial opportunities for e-commerce, but this only accounts for a single percentage of global commerce. Flood addresses the other 90% of local physical commerce with its game-changing approach that provides the building block for any Super-app strategy. Using the power of mobile, Flood drives physical traffic to brick-and-mortar businesses.

With a successful first roll-out delivering more than $400 million of GMV across 14 million transactions and having 28% of a country use their platform every day, the Flood platform offers the most comprehensive solution designed to weave together retailers, brands and consumers into a unified economic ecosystem. Flood not only drives massive growth potential for businesses from small mom-and-pop to larger retailers, but also turns any large consumer database into a localized marketplace. As the gateway to the digital economy, Flood delivers a complete solution for Super-app success, not just a technology platform. Led by a team of serial entrepreneurs and experts in digital commerce, product development, technology, and enterprise development, Flood is reshaping the retail commercial landscape, offering a glimpse into the future of digital integration.

With its fully engaged discovery and commercial platform for large audience owners, such as mobile phone operators, banks, challenger banks, and more, Flood makes it easy for small businesses, service providers (e.g. Gig workers), SMEs, and other retailers to engage with customers in their geographic area. "Our platform uses clever solutions to ensure continued engagement across the ecosystem. We integrate localized discovery, touchless payments, instant rewards, mobile wallets, big data, e-commerce, and other relevant tools to make the experience seamless and real-time engagement measurable," said Andre De Wet, a seasoned entrepreneur and CEO of Flood.

But here's the kicker: Flood isn't just convenient; it is revolutionary. With aspirations to build the largest marketplaces globally, Flood perfectly reflects the spirit of innovation. Where Amazon has become the defacto marketplace for e-commerce retailers, Flood is on track to become similar for every offline bricks-and-mortar retailer and service provider.

With its comprehensive product suite, cutting-edge technology, seamless customer experience, and advanced features, Flood stands as the go-to platform for every Super-app marketplace business model. By offering a future-proof, all-in-one solution for all, Flood signals a new era of customer engagement for large audience owners, directly linked to growth and increased in-store footfall for retail businesses in emerging markets.

Fueled by shifting market trends, evolving consumer behavior, and the rise of cutting-edge technology, Super-apps have become the one-stop shop for the digital age. In this new digital era, Super-apps are rewriting the rules, offering a level of convenience previously thought impossible. In the dance of Super-apps, Flood is leading this revolution, driving the future of retail commerce by cleverly paving the way for an even more digitally integrated world.



