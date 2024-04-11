Revolutionizing Website Creation: Brizy Cloud's Drag-and-Drop Feature Simplifies Online Presence

Brizy Cloud introduces a user-friendly drag-and-drop website builder, democratizing website creation for individuals without technical expertise, thereby revolutionizing online presence.

How does one stay ahead of their business in this competitive world? How does one plan to reach the maximum number of customers across the global platform? Creating a solid online presence is one of the easiest ways to do so. It is by far the most crucial and undeniably essential for businesses. Why? That's because it helps companies connect with their target audience to sell or offer their products and services beyond borders. Also, it helps build trust and credibility for the brand, making it a trustworthy name in the market.

However, a company needs an excellent website for a robust and functional online presence. And it might be expensive, given that developers aren't cheap. Developing the website right from scratch is no joke and can be pretty costly for a company. If the company is just getting with their brand or has a strict budget for their website, then hiring developers and coders might not be a great decision.

So, how can a non-technical person create a business website? Can a person without any prior development or coding knowledge create a functional website for their company? Absolutely yes. It is possible, with the right resources, to help one design the best-looking professional website.

An Overview of a Website Builder

How does a drag-and-drop builder help a non-techie create their own website? A website builder is a tool that enables the user to develop or create a website without involving any manual coding. The builder offers a long list of predefined themes, color palettes, styles, and designs to make the website according to the company's values. With flexibility and accessibility features, one can build a website using this builder that can be accommodated on any device, like a laptop or a mobile phone.

So, in layperson's terms, one no longer has to hire or build an in-house team of coders, as anyone can do this. As a result, the company saves a lot of resources and invests them in more productive ways.

One of the key features of a website builder is the "drag and drop" editor. It is one of the most useful features that has helped non-techies create excellent websites in no time. It is a valuable tool for user-friendly interfaces and can be extensively used to create intuitive designs. Also, this feature gives the user the luxury of dragging the pre-designed elements already available in the builder and dropping them onto a blank canvas to create the site as per their choices. One can do so with images, videos, texts, widgets, etc., and it can even be used to create personalized layouts and designs.

How does Drag and Drop Simplify Website Building for Non-Techies?

Drag and drop website builder is an interactive feature that users can very quickly adapt. It can be accessed either by touchscreen interaction or by using a mouse. Moreover, it helps people to create layouts and designs seamlessly. It can also be used to transfer and order data. Examples include knowledge base, website content structures, forms, page builders, segmentation, etc.

Here are a few benefits of using drag and drop feature for your reference:



All User Access





One of the fundamental reasons for using this feature has to be accessibility. It does not restrict anyone from using this feature to create designs and website layouts. To build a website, one needs expertise in programming languages like JavaScript, HTML, CSS, etc. If the company has a startup or a small business, hiring professionals with expertise in the market gets slightly expensive.

In such scenarios, the drag-and-drop feature comes as the ultimate blessing for all. One no longer requires coding or programming knowledge to create their site. Dragging and dropping the design elements available on the website builder is one of the easiest ways to start the website creation project.

In any way, this one feature simplifies the entire work of building a website right from scratch.



Advanced Visibility





With the appropriate use of the drag-and-drop feature, one no longer has to worry about what went wrong in the development process. They already know all the details meticulously, and while they drag and drop the elements, they can keep track of the changes quickly.

With every change, one can now check the data and history of the changes that store all relevant information for their future reference. They can even create multiple versions of the styles and designs and restore any of them as and when required.



No Coding Expertise Required





Another big reason this drag and drop has been a massive hit globally is because it enables every non-techie soul to create their designs without complications. One no longer has to shy away from making their preferred style and design for their website just because they have no coding experience.

Even if they aren't pretty sure of the virtual interfaces, they can still use their basic brand knowledge and design creativity to launch their website with all their chosen layouts. It gives them the advantage of using modern technical facilities, which can be used extensively to create the website without having any technical degree or coding concepts.



Give Your Creativity a New Definition





Many people have a fair understanding of designs and styles. However, as they might not have proper coding expertise or programming knowledge, they often shy away from creating anything online. Creating a website is not only meant for business owners but also for creative enthusiasts who have never thought of exploring this path due to a lack of coding experience.

However, with the availability of such a website builder feature, one can also get their own website with just a drag and drop. This benefits people who love to click or design or are into blogging. They can use the feature to express and connect with their audiences not only just to boost their online presence but also to motivate others to try out these things to enhance their creative thoughts and styles.



Freedom to Become a Pro





If the company hires a professional to create their business website from scratch, they will always have to depend on them to make even the tiniest changes on the site. They can always keep updating the website according to their choices, which might not always work with the programmers as it might involve huge changes in the codes.

In such a situation, the drag-and-drop feature is ideal for those who do not want to build the site using codes. No code websites can be easily monitored, altered and even remade for branding purposes.

For example, the company might include specific pictures and videos to attract the crowd to the website. However, once they get the user analytics, that approach might need a few alterations. To make those changes in their marketing strategies, they also must make changes on their site.



A Wrap Up

So, how does this drag-and-drop feature help democratize a business's online presence? To start with, it makes the entire website creation process seamless and hassle-free for people with no technical knowledge. No more investing vast amounts in building technical teams for the website, as any person can do it with basic creative ideas.



