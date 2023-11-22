RevSquared Introduces The Next-Gen Home Hand Dryer for Modern Living

Live on Kickstarter, the RevSquared HD350 is a business innovation redesigned for the home.

RevSquared HD350, the revolutionary new air-powered hand dryer for homes, is live on the global crowdfunding platform Kickstarter and raising funds to bring the project to life.

The RevSquared HD350 is designed to meet the growing demand for efficient, eco-friendly, and hygienic hand-drying solutions in residential settings. The state-of-the-art appliance has a sleek and modern design that seamlessly integrates into any home décor, offering a touch of sophistication along with its commercial-grade functionality.

“It all started with my 6-year-old son's simple yet insightful question, ‘Why don't we have a hand dryer at home?’ This question made me realize that while hand dryers are common in commercial settings, they are rarely considered for home use. This observation was further reinforced by our family's recurring issue of constantly running out of paper towels and occasionally forgetting to wash the towels,” says founder and CEO Lei Zhang on the inspiration behind the project. “These experiences highlighted a gap in the market for a home-friendly hand dryer, one that could offer the convenience and sustainability benefits of commercial hand dryers but in a form suitable for the home environment.”

The RevSquared HD350 is a sleek and modern design that fits seamlessly into any interior decor and is available in two different color variations— Glacier Blue and Arctic White. Key features include:



Compact Size : With dimensions of just 7.5x4.2x5.5 inches and a weight of around 2.4 lbs, the HD350 is incredibly compact. This makes it an ideal fit for any home environment, where space is often at a premium.





Plug and Play Design : The simplicity of our hand dryer's design is one of its greatest strengths. It's a 'plug and play' device, meaning it requires no complex installation. Users can start using it right out of the box.





Customized Mounting Options : Flexibility is key in a home setting, and the HD350 is designed with that in mind. It comes with a customized stand that allows for easy mounting on either a wall or a freestanding stand. This adaptability ensures that it can be placed in the most convenient location in any home.





Energy Efficiency : In today's world, energy efficiency is not just a luxury but a necessity. The RevSquared hand dryer is designed to be much more energy-efficient than its commercial counterparts, helping to reduce electricity bills and minimize environmental impact. The HD350 also includes an LED light that acts as a 15-second timer.





Quieter Operation : One common complaint about commercial hand dryers is their loud operation. RevSquared has engineered their residential hand dryer to be significantly quieter, making it more suitable for the home environment where peace and quiet are often desired.





: One common complaint about commercial hand dryers is their loud operation. RevSquared has engineered their residential hand dryer to be significantly quieter, making it more suitable for the home environment where peace and quiet are often desired. Commercial-Level Power in a Smaller Body: Despite its smaller size, the HD350 doesn't compromise on performance. It delivers commercial-level drying power, ensuring that efficiency and effectiveness are not lost because of its compact and residential-friendly design.



“We set out to create a hand dryer that seamlessly integrates into the modern home, combining sustainability, style and functionality. Our hand dryer is a reflection of our dedication to enhancing the everyday experiences of homeowners around the world,” adds Zhang.



The RevSquared HD350 is currently live and available to support on Kickstarter: www.kickstarter.com/projects/revsquared/the-next-gen-home-hand-dryer

About RevSquared

Located in the suburbs of Chicago, RevSquared was founded with a singular purpose: to enhance and simplify the daily lives of individuals and families through innovative solutions.

For more information on RevSquared please visit rev-squared.com

