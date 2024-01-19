Reyna Law Firm Introduces Assistance for Uninsured Motorist Accidents in Lubbock

The surge in uninsured drivers on El Paso roads is an increasing worry. Incidents of auto accidents leading to significant property damage and personal injuries are on the rise. Reyna Law Firm stands up for the injured in El Paso - call (806) 607-8570 today.

—

There has been a clear rise in the prevalence of uninsured drivers navigating Lubbock's roads in recent years, as evidenced by statistics from the Insurance Research Council indicating that over 8% of Texas drivers lack insurance, the innovative insurance claim support services introduced by Reyna Law Firm stand out.

For additional information, please visit: https://www.reynainjurylaw.com/lubbock

Founder and principal attorney of Reyna Law Firm, JR Reyna, emphasizes the significant impact of inadequate insurance coverage among individuals involved in vehicle collisions, intensifying the aftermath of these unfortunate incidents. Expanding their scope to encompass representation and legal counsel for accident victims, Reyna Law Firm's latest services are meticulously designed to assist those seeking compensation from uninsured drivers.

JR Reyna, the founder and lead attorney at Reyna Law Firm, underscores, "Being involved in an automobile collision can be profoundly distressing, especially when the other driver lacks insurance coverage. Our mission is to extend support to those who have suffered injuries in these circumstances."

This includes situations where clients aim to recover losses related to property damage, personal injuries, or a combination of both. The legal team at Reyna Law Firm stresses the ongoing necessity for car crash victims to recover lost wages or address unpaid medical bills, issues encountered by their previous clients.

As a key component of their latest service offerings, Reyna Law Firm now has the capability to provide potential clients with guidance on their eligibility for compensation in various scenarios. "Motorists with comprehensive insurance coverage, including UM/UIM protection, can protect themselves and their assets in the event of an accident," notes JR Reyna. "Furthermore, UM/UIM coverage can offer additional protection in cases of hit-and-run accidents or collisions caused by underinsured motorists."

Upon determining insurance status and collecting relevant evidence, Reyna Law Firm pledges to support clients throughout the injury claims process. Similarly, the firm offers representation to uninsured drivers who may have opportunities to initiate claims in cases where the responsible driver was under the influence.

Starting with immediate consultations over the phone, Reyna Law Firm now possesses an enhanced capability to assist individuals affected by vehicular accidents in evaluating the feasibility of potential claims. The firm also provides the convenience of online and telephone appointment scheduling for in-person case assessments in line with their latest offerings.

Individuals in Lubbock and the surrounding areas can explore further details about Reyna Law Firm and its innovative services at https://www.reynainjurylaw.com/lubbock.

Contact:

Reyna Law Firm Lubbock

3521 50th St, Lubbock, TX 79413

(806) 607-8570

https://www.reynainjurylaw.com/lubbock

