RFOX and VOID Cyber to Introduce Premium Brands to the Metaverse and NFTs in the RFOX VALT

The pair will run a marquee SHOP in VR, and on a rotational basis, introduce premium brand NFTs, digital collectibles and wearables to a new digital-savvy and technology-driven audience through a series of exclusive drops.

SINGAPORE, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Prolific Southeast Asian venture builder RedFOX Labs today announced it would issue a marquee shop to VOID Cyber to help introduce premium brands to the metaverse in RFOX VALT. The two have previously worked together to help bring the trial NFT collection by Reebok to market earlier this year on the WAX blockchain. Now they plan to do the same for NFTs, collectibles and digital wearables, as they operate a rotational collection of the worlds' biggest brands in their virtual shop.



VOID Cyber, an Australian based incubator and connector for brands, has extensive experience working with household names in the entertainment and fashion industries. VOID Cyber is also directly related to VXID Music & Fashion Management which started in 2011. The collective has worked on campaigns with Nike, Converse, Reebok, New Balance, VLONE, Off—White / Virgil Abloh, Yeezy, Lacoste, Louis Vuitton, KSUBI, Neighborhood, Fragment, Playboy, Palm Angles, Mayweather Sports, Rolling Loud, GOLF le FLEUR*, A$AP World Wide, Dreamville, OVO, TDE, Culture Kings and more.

There has been a recent increase in mainstream brands looking to gain exposure to the blockchain space through NFTs and Metaverse related experiences. The RFOX VALT provides the ideal platform for facilitating these experiences and allowing brands to offer a more engaging and personalized experience for their communities.

The VOID Cyber collective is also actively involved in the entertainment sector and has collaborated with creatives such as A$AP Mob, The Weeknd, Playboi Carti, Kanye West, Juice WRLD, Pop Smoke, Skepta, French Montana, YG, NBA Youngboy, Nav, and more.



RedFOX Labs and VOID Cyber have also joined forces in conjunction with renowned astrophysicist Dr Scott Bolton to bring you the Chasing Space NFT collection. The collection will launch on the Ethereum blockchain using the RFOX NFT platform and is certain to be one of the biggest NFT collections we have seen to date. Dr Bolton is the principal investigator for Juno, a mission launched in 2011 to study Jupiter's origin, atmosphere, magnetosphere and interior structure, part of NASA's New Frontiers program to explore the outer planets of the solar system. Bolton previously served on the Galileo mission as a member of the plasma spectrometer team and plasma wave instrument team.

The collection of space themed NFTs will extend to the Planetarium, which is a dedicated space for Dr Bolton and his team to highlight space education, conduct seminars, share research and act as a learning centre for all things relating to space exploration.

"These are the types of quality partners that the team at VOID Cyber can bring to the RFOX Ecosystem," said Ben Fairbank, CEO and co-founder of RedFOX Labs. "We have been working together behind the scenes for approximately 6 months, and the VOID Cyber team are a welcome addition to the RFOX family. We have some extremely ambitious plans together, and we will make effective use of the new RFOX NFT platform to bring premium brands, musicians, and performers into the RFOX VALT and ecosystem. What better way to kick off the RFOX VALT than to bring in an avenue to multiple premium brands rather than just one?"

Peter Anthony, co-founder of VOID Cyber, "We are extremely excited to be working with the RedFOX Labs team. Although VOID Cyber is somewhat a new venture, we have been working towards this moment for many years and look forward to continuing to apply our experience and network within the music, fashion, and entertainment industries towards bringing value to the RFOX ecosystem.



We first met RedFOX CEO Ben Fairbank through an event we had in collaboration with Reebok, the teams dedication and enthusiasm lead to us exploring opportunities to work together on a deeper level.



We look forward to introducing more brands such as Reebok to NFTs and believe a rotation of new events and talent will allow more communities to discover the RFOX ecosystem.



We are also extremely excited to bring the Chasing Space project and Dr Scott Bolton's expertise to the ecosystem through NFTs and the RFOX VALT's Planetarium.''

About RedFOX Labs:

RedFOX Labs is Southeast Asia's first blockchain venture builder and focuses on pure-play business models for the fastest growing sectors of the internet economy in the emerging markets of the region. Founded in 2018, RedFOX Labs has launched several ventures, including RFOX Games and the KOGs NFT brand, KOGs SLAM!, RFOX Media, RFOX TV, RFOX Finance, RFOX NFT and RFOX VALT.

About VOID Cyber:

VOID Cyber comprises a team of industry experts with a passion for creativity, innovation, and utilizing new technologies. Together, our team has decades of industry experience in entertainment working with brands and creatives. VOID Cyber acts as a bridge for the traditional creative industries to enter and flourish in the blockchain space through NFTs and marketing activations. www.voidcyber.com