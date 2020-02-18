rfxcel Releases rTS 7.0, the Latest Version of Its Award-Winning Supply Chain Traceability Platform

Reno, Nevada, Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- rfxcel, the global leader in supply chain track and trace solutions, today announced that it will release the latest version of its rfxcel Traceability System (rTS) software platform on February 18, 2020. rTS 7.0 continues the award-winning legacy of rfxcel’s signature full-stack solution, enabling true end-to-end supply chain traceability, environmental monitoring, and analytics from anywhere in the world.

The announcement comes as the company marks its 17th year of developing leading-edge supply chain software solutions. With rTS 7.0, rfxcel anticipates building on the successes it enjoyed in 2019, which included entering the consumer goods industry, conducting major pharma pilots for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Brazilian government, enhancing its powerful Integrated Monitoring (rIM) solution, launching a MobileTraceability solution, tripling the size of its team in Russia, increasing its presence in the Middle East, and hosting its annual User Group in Reno, Nevada.

rTS 7.0 can comprise up to eight discrete solutions that work in concert to harmonize, optimize, automate, and monitor virtually every aspect of supply chain operations. Though rfxcel currently provides its solutions to four industries — life sciences (pharmaceutical and medical devices), food and beverage, worldwide government, and consumer goods — the fully customizable, interoperable, and scalable nature of rTS makes it suitable for supply chain visibility and security in any industry. rTS solutions include rfxcel Integrated Monitoring for real-time cold chain traceability, Serialization Processing, Compliance Management, Raw Materials Traceability, Finished Goods Traceability, Data Analytics and Blockchain Enabler. The solutions are available in a variety of languages, which speeds implementation and boosts ease of use because people can work in their native language. 

CEO Glenn Abood, who founded rfxcel in 2003 with Chief Strategy Officer Jack Tarkoff, said rTS 7.0 was the culmination of a year-long effort to make the platform more powerful and user-friendly than ever before.

“As we begin 2020 and celebrate 17 years of innovating supply chain technology and working with our customers to keep them at the forefront of their industries, we want people to know that rTS has never been better,” he said. “It has more features and capabilities than ever before, yet it’s intuitive and very easy to use. It centralizes complete supply chain control in one platform, can be accessed and controlled from virtually anywhere on Earth, and ensures companies remain informed, nimble, and compliant no matter where they do business.”

Mr. Abood added that the improved rTS 7.0 will be a boon to rfxcel as it continues its expansion into new industries and markets. “We had some major successes in the pharmaceutical industry and the government sector last year,” he said, “particularly in Russia and the Middle East, where we’ll be working with large brands and regulatory organizations. rTS 7.0 will help us solidify our position in markets around the world; in addition to Russia and the Middle East, we are leading in other key markets, such as Brazil and India.

“As we roll out rTS 7.0 and put it through its paces, we’ll be able to demonstrate what rfxcel brings to the table. Jack and I were compelled to start rfxcel when we realized that it was impossible for consumers to check the authenticity of their prescription drugs. We were born out of the desire to protect people from potentially harmful pharmaceutical products. Today, so many years later, rTS 7.0 shows why we’re one of the best supply chain traceability solution providers for companies in any industry. 

rTS 7.0 will debut officially on February 18, 2020. To learn more about what it can do, contact Vice President of Marketing Herb Wong and visit rfxcel.com.

About rfxcel

Founded in 2003, rfxcel provides leading-edge software solutions to help companies manage every aspect of their supply chains, lower costs, and protect their products and brand reputations. Blue-chip organizations in the life sciences/pharmaceutical, food and beverage, worldwide government, and consumer goods industries trust rfxcel’s signature Traceability System (rTS) to power end-to-end supply chain solutions in key areas such as traceability, environmental monitoring, regulatory compliance, serialization, and visibility. The company is headquartered in the United States and has offices in the EU, Latin America, Russia, the Middle East, India, Japan, and the Asia-Pacific region.

Herb Wong
rfxcel Corporation
9258240300
hwong@rfxcel.com

