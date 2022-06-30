RGE Vice-Chairman Bey Soo Khiang joins new Sustainability Reporting Advisory Committee by SGX RegCo and ACRA

The Sustainability Reporting Advisory Committee serves to provide advice on a roadmap for wider implementation of sustainability reporting for Singapore -incorporated companies, beyond SGX-listed companies

SINGAPORE, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Golden Eagle ("RGE"), a global group of resource-based manufacturing companies, founded by Sukanto Tanoto, announced that its Vice Chairman Mr Bey Soo Khiang has been appointed to be a member of a new Sustainability Reporting Advisory Committee (SRAC). Established by the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority (ACRA) and the Singapore Exchange Regulation (SGX RegCo), the SRAC has been created to advise Singapore companies on their sustainability reporting roadmap.

Mr Bey joins a committee that brings together industry leaders and champions of sustainability which include chief sustainability officers, representatives of financial institutions, institutional and retail investors, sustainability reporting professionals and academia. The SRAC will be chaired by Ms Esther An, Chief Sustainability Officer of City Developments while Mr Lam Yi Young, Chief Executive Officer of the Singapore Business Federation is the committee's deputy chairperson.

According to ACRA and SGX RegCo in a joint statement, environment, social and governance (ESG) issues have taken centre stage globally as growing interest from a wide range of stakeholders including governments, institutions and investors have led to demands for greater transparency and assurance on companies' ESG-related information. Since 2016, SGX-listed companies have been obliged to do sustainability reporting while climate reporting has been introduced from 2022.

The establishment of the SRAC is therefore a timely move and serves to provide advice on developing a roadmap for wider implementation of sustainability reporting for Singapore-incorporated companies, beyond SGX-listed companies. Under its scope of work, the SRAC will provide counsel on the suitability of adopting international sustainability reporting standards in Singapore.

Commenting on his appointment to the SRAC, Mr Bey said, "I am greatly honoured to serve in this committee and I am excited to be given the opportunity to learn and share ideas with various respected leaders in their industries and in the discipline of sustainability. The business groups within RGE are right in the heart of the bioeconomy and have made bold strides committing to the relevant UN SDG goals and sustainability targets for 2030. Our action plans set over this decade are being implemented on the ground and the impact of these actions will be measured annually, with improvements made to ensure that we can achieve the committed targets by 2030. I hope to share some of the knowledge, best practices and lessons learnt from our own experiences and contribute towards the collective goal of raising the bar on sustainability reporting in Singapore."

About RGE

Headquartered in Singapore, RGE is a group of resource-based manufacturing companies with global operations. We produce sustainable natural fibres, edible oils, green packaging and clean natural gas used to create products that feed, clothe and energise the world. We help improve billions of peoples' lives through sustainable products they use every day. With more than US$25 billion in assets and 60,000 staff, we are creating a more recyclable, biodegradable and lower carbon future.

Committed to sustainable development, conservation and community development, we strive towards what is good for the community, good for the country, good for the climate, good for the customer, and good for the company. With current operations spanning across Indonesia, China, Brazil, Spain and Canada, we continue to expand and engage new markets.

www.rgei.com