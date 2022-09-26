RGE wins 'Best Treasury & Finance Strategies' at CorporateTreasurer Awards 2022

HONG KONG, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Golden Eagle ("RGE"), a global group of resource-based manufacturing companies, announced that its group treasury team has won two awards at CorporateTreasurer Awards 2022, one of Asia Pacific's leading awards programmes for the corporate treasury industry.

RGE was one of the winners in the Best Treasury and Finance Strategies category which recognises the development of revolutionary approaches and solutions that generate positive impact for the treasury and finance departments. It joins several global brands in the winners list such as BP, HSBC, OCBC and Standard Chartered.

Patrick Ng, Group Treasurer at RGE commented: "The awards are an endorsement of the treasury team's effective treasury management which is supporting the group's business expansion and growth. Their professionalism and competence were instrumental in the winning of this award."

Mr. Ng was awarded Best Treasurer in the Marquee Awards category, which acknowledges achievements across various roles in the corporate treasury function including Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"), Treasury Team and Treasury Consultant.

RGE emerged ahead of the competition due to its achievements in the sustainability-linked loans ("SLL") market. RGE was among the first non-property players to issue an SLL and the second largest issuer of SLLs in Singapore in 2021. To-date, its total amount of SLLs has reached USD1.8 billion. It is also a pioneer in carbon finance deals in China.

The ESG key performance indicators in its SLLs are closely tied to the group's long-term sustainability commitments as part of its Sustainability Vision 2030. This helps to bring both the company's financing channels and enhanced sustainability commitments into alignment.

"Our 2030 sustainability commitments include emission reduction, economic circularity, clean energy use and inclusivity. Moving forward, we aim to tap more SLLs and other green and ESG-linked financial instruments for the majority of our funding and treasury activities while keeping our banking partners closely informed about RGE's latest ESG developments," added Mr. Ng.

Held annually, the CorporateTreasurer Awards honour the achievements of corporate treasurers, CFOs, service providers and financial institutions who help to redefine the role of the treasury function. The winners this year were decided by a panel of judges including corporate treasury heads and professionals from world leading companies such as Nestle Group, Alibaba, DFS Group and Thomas Cook.

The award nominees were assessed on various criteria including funding strategies, use of technology and innovation, risk management, cost efficiency, treasury performance and how well they fulfill business needs.

About RGE

Headquartered in Singapore, RGE is a group of resource-based manufacturing companies with global operations. We produce sustainable natural fibres, edible oils, green packaging and clean natural gas used to create products that feed, clothe and energise the world. We help improve billions of peoples' lives through sustainable products they use every day. With more than US$30 billion in assets and 60,000 employees, we are creating a more recyclable, biodegradable and lower carbon future.

Committed to sustainable development, conservation and community development, we strive towards what is good for the community, good for the country, good for the climate, good for the customer, and good for the company. With current operations spanning across Indonesia, China, Brazil, Spain and Canada, we continue to expand and engage new markets.

www.rgei.com