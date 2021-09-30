RHB Singapore Opens Flagship Orchard Premier Centre

SINGAPORE, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RHB Singapore opens its flagship Orchard Premier Centre in the heart of town today to serve its Premier Banking clients with a comprehensive portfolio of wealth management solutions. As a leading financial services hub, Singapore is a key market for the RHB Group. The opening will see RHB Premier, which offers a holistic suite of investment, insurance and financing solutions, focus on the growing affluent client segment in Singapore and the region. The Peranakan-themed Premier Centre, inspired by the shared cultural heritage of Singapore and Malaysia, also features local artists and designers' work in its banking space, blending the tradition, cuisine, architecture and art of Peranakan culture in a warm and contemporary style.



"We are thrilled with the launch of this exclusive flagship branch in Singapore as we celebrate our 60th anniversary this October. Over the past 2 years, RHB Singapore has restructured its key lines of business and our digital transformation will see all customer touchpoints transformed and internal processes redesigned so that we become "better inside out". RHB Singapore's network of 7 branches will also be remodelled, relocated and digitally-enabled," says Mr Danny Quah, Chief Executive Officer and Country Head of RHB Singapore.

In its digital transformation plans, RHB Singapore adopted a mobile-first strategy that opened doors to new ways of banking where new-to-bank clients can open a new account instantly on RHB Mobile SG. Its agility in adapting to changes brought about by the pandemic turned challenges into endless digital opportunities.

"We have remade our consumer business to focus on meeting the full spectrum of our clients' wealth planning needs," says Ms Coreen Kwan, Head of Retail Banking at RHB Singapore. "The RHB Premier proposition has been strengthened by an open architecture strategy, partnering multiple leading insurers and investment houses to give clients wider choices. Our Regional Premier Banking service also offers cross-border convenience and extends the full suite of wealth management and financing solutions to regional clients with a seamless customer experience," Kwan adds.

With its robust digital engagement strategy, RHB Singapore's digital-led initiatives and premier offering aim to strengthen its operational readiness and build better relationships, staying true to its brand promise.

Located in Somerset, a heritage district rich in Peranakan culture and a major retail and entertainment precinct, the spatial design of the RHB Premier Centre is conceptualized based on its location's history and Singapore and Malaysia's shared cultural heritage. The exclusive service design conjoins traditional Peranakan influence with a twist of modernity in its spaces. The project showcases the work of local designer Tung Ching Yew, commissioned paintings and mural artworks of NAFA Alumni artists Tung Yue Nang, Oscar Ng, Alvin Mark Tan, Teh Chan Kerk, Peranakan artist and writer Desmond Sim and batik artist Kamal Dollah.

The RHB Orchard Premier Centre is located at 321 Orchard Road Orchard Shopping Centre, Level 2 Singapore 238866.

About RHB Singapore

RHB Singapore was first established in 1961 through a series of rapid expansion and strategic mergers. For more than half a century in Singapore, RHB has garnered invaluable financial experience and transferred those insights of service excellence on to clients, helping individuals and corporations fulfil their financial goals. RHB Singapore's core businesses are streamlined into five pillars, namely Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, Treasury and Asset Management. RHB Banking Group aspires to deliver superior customer experience and shareholder value; and to be recognised as a Leading Multinational Financial Services Group.

