Rhenus Greater China Sets Up New Office in Xi’an

Rhenus will bring innovative solutions and leverage on its global expertise to provide comprehensive support for the customers in Northwest China.

About Rhenus

SHANGHAI, CHINA - Media OutReach - 7 March 2022 - Leading global logistics service provider Rhenus expands its network with a new branch office in Xi'an. Rhenus Greater China deepens its local presence with its first foray into Shaanxi, to strengthen direct support for the country's strategic emerging industries, while bringing its reputed international expertise and innovation to the Northwest area.The Shaanxi province is known to be home to science-technology innovations as well as high-technology sectors. Since 2018, Xi'an has developed major industrial parks and zones focused on strategic sectors including information technology, electronics, biopharmaceuticals and automobile manufacturing.The new Rhenus office will offer an expanded range of services, including air, ocean, rail freight and trucking. Energy solutions that include heavy lift handling and transport, rig move and field supply concepts will also be available."Xi'an is the heart of the ancient Silk Route and a key city in the modern Belt and Road Initiative. It is also home to numerous high-tech companies, one of our key customer groups. Having an office in Xi'an will allow us to further build on the road and rail freight connections to Europe and improve our overall service portfolio to better support our customers," said Cliff Xu, CEO of Rhenus Air & Ocean Greater China.With 20 offices and counting, Rhenus Greater China is one of the largest networks in the Asia-Pacific region. Key focus areas include rail freight from China to Europe, cross-border road freight and warehousing solutions. For more information, visit www.rhenus.com/en/cn

The Rhenus Group is one of the leading logistics specialists with global business operations and annual turnover amounting to EUR 5.4 billion. 33,500 employees work at 820 business sites and develop innovative solutions along the complete supply chain. Whether providing transport, warehousing, customs clearance or value-added services, the family business pools its operations in various business units where the needs of customers are the major focus at all times.



#Rhenus

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.