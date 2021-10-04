Rhenus India opens new chemical multi-user warehouse in Chennai

The strategic addition expands the Rhenus warehousing space across India to 2.2 million square feet and strengthens its capabilities in supporting the chemical industries.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 4 October 2021 - Leading global logistics service provider Rhenus has launched a new multi-user warehouse in Chennai, India. With good connectivity to Chennai's major ports and to major industrial and automobile hubs, the PCB (Pollution Control Board) -approved facility will serve as the central Rhenus distribution hub for chemical customers throughout South India.

Offering 110,000 square feet of storage space for chemical cargo, the multi-user facility meets all HSSEQ (Health, Safety, Security, Environment & Quality) standards, and features modern fire safety infrastructure such as fire-rated walls, beam detectors and NBC-approved sprinkler system.

Manned by a team of professionals well-trained in material handling, safety and statutory compliances, the warehouse provides comprehensive solutions to leading companies from the chemical Industry.

The warehouse is part of a modern logistics park and equipped with eight loading and unloading bays with hydraulic dock levellers, as well as ground plus 7-level racking system and a capacity of 10,270 pallet positions.

"The logistics market in India is seeing an upward trajectory, with forecasted[1] growth at a CAGR of 10.5 percent between 2019 and 2025. The new warehouse, built with world-class Rhenus infrastructure, is our latest step in offering broad-based logistics support in India. By offering safe and reliable storage of general and chemical cargo, we are confident to provide well-managed and tailor-made storage solutions for our customers and continue to maintain our leadership position in handling chemical Logistics," said Marcus Fornell, Director of Contract Logistics Rhenus India.

Rhenus India has over seven decades of expertise in domestic freight and logistics services. With more than 2,000 professionally qualified employees across 69 locations in India, Rhenus India provides integrated logistics solutions and services across most industry segments including chemicals and petrochemicals, industrial and engineering, automotive, electronics and white goods as well as pharmaceuticals.



[1] Indian Logistics Industry Outlook, 2020, Frost & Sullivan



About Rhenus

The Rhenus Group is one of the leading logistics specialists with global business operations and annual turnover amounting to EUR 5.4 billion. 33,500 employees work at 820 business sites and develop innovative solutions along the complete supply chain. Whether providing transport, warehousing, customs clearance or value-added services, the family business pools its operations in various business units where the needs of customers are the major focus at all times.



