Rhenus Introduces International Warehousing Expertise to Greater China with New Digital Management Solution

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 27 January 2021 - Leading global logistics service provider Rhenus Group launched a new warehousing solution in Greater China - the Rhenus Integrated Solutions and (Re-) Engineering (RISE). The solutions raise operational transparency and visibility of warehousing processes through real-time transactions and enhanced inventory management and distribution practices. Data-driven reports, generated by RISE, will ease planning issues through informed decisions on how to maximise and optimise storage space, help identify cost-savings opportunities, and enhance customer relationships.

RISE's state-of-the-art integration platform allows for seamless operations and minimal downtime for customers on different platforms. The cloud-based and web-based solution offers 24/7 accessibility as well, regardless of the users' physical locations.

"As warehousing demand continues to grow in the region, the integration of technology will go a long way to enhance last mile logistics strategies. RISE combines innovative solutions, digital transformation, and the latest technological developments to extend our capabilities and help customers stay ahead of rapidly-evolving business needs," said Michael Sickinger, CEO of Rhenus Greater China.

Three RISE packages will cater to a range of warehousing needs. The basic kit offers standard warehouse activities without complexity, while the other two advanced packages include extended customized support to manage specific business requirements. On-site and remote support by Rhenus will be available for all RISE solutions.





For more information about RISE, please visit http://www.rhenus.hk/rise.





About Rhenus

The Rhenus Group is a leading logistics service provider with global business operations and an annual turnover of EUR 5.5 billion. Rhenus has business sites at 750 locations worldwide and employs 33,000 people. The Rhenus Group provides solutions for a wide variety of different sectors along the complete supply chain; they include multimodal transport operations, warehousing, customs clearance as well as innovative value-added services.