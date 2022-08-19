Rhenus Warehousing Solutions acquires Danish third-party logistics provider DKI

About Rhenus Warehousing Solutions

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 19 August 2022 -Founded in 2001, DKI is now one of Denmark's leading third-party logistics providers with 350 employees. DKI has seven warehouse locations spread between the headquarters in the port city of Horsens and the cities of Herning and Køge. With more than 280,000 square metres of warehouse space, DKI offers various inbound, storage, order handling and transport services for the Danish market. Companies from the healthcare, FMCG, furniture, clothing, household appliances and DIY product sectors are among its customers.To accommodate the continuous growth over the past years, DKI has constantly invested in automated technologies such as AGVs, robots, conveyor belts and shuttle systems. In general, the seven DKI warehouses are characterised by a high degree of automation in picking, packing and sorting. One new warehouse is currently being built and is expected to be completed by the end of 2022; another is planned for the coming year.Andreas Plikat, General Manager Rhenus Warehousing Solutions, says: "Rhenus Warehousing Solutions and DKI both stand for high-quality and scalable customer solutions. In this respect, it was the logical step for us to shape our market entry into the Nordic countries together with DKI." In addition to geographically complementing the Rhenus Warehousing Solutions network in Europe, this acquisition strengthens the presence of the Rhenus Group in the FMCG and healthcare sectors. With DKI becoming part of the Rhenus Group, customers will benefit not only from the warehousing service but also from the wide range of services, including the global air and sea freight network and the extensive European land transport options. The acquisition of DKI is another step in the continuous growth of the Rhenus Group in Denmark: With locations in Copenhagen and Aarhus, the logistics specialist guarantees a reliable service in close proximity to its customers.The acquisition is subject to regulatory approvals and closing is expected in Q4 2022.For more information about DKI, visit https://dki-logistics.dk/ Further information about the Rhenus group in Denmark can be found here: https://www.rhenus.group/dk/en/ Hashtag: #Rhenus

Rhenus is one of the pioneers in warehouse logistics and has an extensive global network with more than 155 business sites in 21 different countries and warehouse space measuring 3.5 million square metres. Rhenus Warehousing Solutions specialises in numerous industrial sectors so that its customers benefit from tailor-made warehousing solutions and fulfilment services. The company focuses on innovations, sustainability and continually optimising processes at its multi-user facilities and when providing dedicated and in-house solutions.





About Rhenus

The Rhenus Group is one of the leading logistics specialists with global business operations and annual turnover amounting to EUR 7.0 billion. 37,500 employees work at 970 business sites and develop innovative solutions along the complete supply chain. Whether providing transport, warehousing, customs clearance or value-added services, the family-owned business pools its operations in various business units where the needs of customers are the major focus at all times.



