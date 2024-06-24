Rhino Group Leads the Green Agriculture Revolution with Rhino 300 Project

Rhino Group announced the Green Agriculture Revolution with Rhino 300 Project

Rhino Group Sdn Bhd (Rhino) is once again at the forefront of modern, sustainable agriculture with the launch of the Rhino 300 project. This initiative aims to promote sustainable agricultural development in Malaysia by using organic fertilizers and green agricultural technologies to revitalize 300,000 acres of land over the next five years. This project is set to bring about a profound green revolution in agriculture, both in Malaysia and globally.

As global awareness of environmental protection grows, traditional agricultural production methods are increasingly unable to meet the modern demand for green and healthy food. Recognizing this trend, Rhino is committed to creating a more environmentally friendly and efficient agricultural production model through technological innovation.

The Rhino 300 project is Rhino’s proactive response to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly Goal 15, “Life on Land.” This project aims to address the challenges of poor and unarable farmland in Malaysia by promoting the use of Rhino's organic fertilizers. These fertilizers are designed to improve soil quality, restore land fertility, and reduce environmental pollution caused by chemical fertilizers.

Rhino’s organic fertilizers are the cornerstone of this project. Made from pure organic materials, primarily chicken manure from their own chicken farms, these fertilizers are enriched with beneficial bacteria (EMro) and high-quality feed to reduce harmful substances and increase nutrient content. The manure undergoes high-temperature sterilization follow with 45 to 60 days composting process to ensure safety. Compared to traditional chemical fertilizers, Rhino's organic fertilizers are nutrient-rich, improve soil structure, and enhance soil water retention and aeration. Certified by Japan Agricultural Technology with the EMro label, these products are recognized for their quality and environmental friendliness. This certification guarantees that Rhino's products are enriched with probiotics, significantly boosting soil fertility and crop growth while reducing the environmental impact of chemical fertilizers. These features ensure that Rhino’s organic fertilizers are both efficient and safe, providing reliable support for agricultural production.

The implementation of the Rhino 300 project will significantly increase food production capacity, meet domestic food demand, reduce reliance on imported food, and enhance national food security. Additionally, this project will help the agricultural sector expand development opportunities and economic benefits, create numerous job opportunities, increase household income, improve living standards, and enhance farmers’ competitiveness through skills training, promoting local economic development. This aligns with the project’s commitment to achieving the UN SDGs, specifically Goal 2, “Zero Hunger,” and Goal 8, “Decent Work and Economic Growth.” By applying green agricultural technologies, the project will promote economic development and social progress in agriculture, making significant contributions to achieving these goals.

Rhino is dedicated to continuing its development philosophy of “green, environmental protection, and sustainability,” driving innovation in agricultural technology, and making significant contributions to the agricultural sector in Malaysia and globally. They believe that with the joint efforts of the government and all sectors of society, Malaysia's agricultural industry will have a brighter future. Let us all look forward to the green revolution brought by the Rhino 300 project!

