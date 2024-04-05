Rhode Island PVD Surface Coating For Auto Hydrogen Fuel Cell Industry: Update

New PVD surface coating solutions now available for companies in the auto hydrogen fuel cell generation industries, announces Aalberts surface technologies.

—

Aalberts surface technologies announces PVD (physical vapor deposition) coating for the automotive hydrogen fuel cell generation industry. The surface coating solution is available at the company’s Woonsocket, Rhode Island location.

More details can be found at https://www.aalberts-polymer.us/pvd-coating

The announcement comes as Aalberts has seen an increased demand for quality custom surface coatings solutions in the hydrogen energy sector. With the market size poised to grow at a 47% CAGR between 2023 and 2035, players in the hydrogen fuel cell auto technologies are investing substantially in solutions to improve efficiency and stay competitive in an increasingly dynamic industry, says the company.

PVD coatings have a wide range of applications in hydrogen fuel cells, including protecting bipolar plates from corrosion and preserving electrical conductivity over time.

With decades of combined experience in surface technologies serving clients throughout the world, Aalberts offers cutting-edge PVD solutions to help hydrogen companies improve surface properties.

The company’s PVD coatings involve the application of a seed layer followed by platinum coating. The coating can be applied to a wide range of substrates, including stainless steel, high-carbon steel, glass, chrome, select plastics, and others. Aalberts works closely with each client to create custom solutions best suited for their particular applications.

PVD coating is currently available only at the company’s Rhode Island location in Woonsocket.

With the latest announcement, Aalberts continues to expand its coating solutions to meet the diverse needs of clients across sectors. With over 70 locations worldwide and over 6,000 employees, Aalberts is a global leader in custom surface technologies.

“As the world is changing rapidly and innovation cycles are reduced dramatically, the open and pragmatic internal culture at Aalberts helps us to exchange fresh thinking and to embrace new technologies,” said a company representative. “Whatever the situation or request is, we put together the right team to change the game. We always want to be where real change happens. Where big ideas come to life and the future is written.”

Interested parties can find more information at https://www.aalberts-polymer.us/pvd-coating

Contact Info:

Name: Steve

Email: Send Email

Organization: Aalberts surface technologies

Address: 222 Goldstein Drive, Woonsocket, Rhode Island 02895, United States

Phone: +1-401-766-3353

Website: https://www.aalberts-polymer.us/PVD-coatings



