Ribbon, Poly and TD SYNNEX Launch Microsoft Teams Enablement Bundle to Simplify and Protect Connections for Hybrid and Other Work Environments

"Get Connected" helps bolster productivity and streamline voice collaboration anywhere and at any time

PLANO, Texas, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global provider of real time communications technology and IP optical networking solutions to many of the world's largest service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure operators to modernize and protect their networks, today announced it has partnered with Poly and TD SYNNEX to launch the " Get Connected " Microsoft Teams bundle. The new solution offers remote and hybrid businesses a quick, risk-free approach to adopting Microsoft Teams so employees can stay focused, engaged and efficient regardless of location.

"Today's work environments are more complex and fluid than ever before. As a result, organizations need streamlined solutions that deliver full-fledged, secure communications capabilities so employees can enjoy a seamless work experience," said Tony Scarfo, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Cloud and Edge Business Unit at Ribbon. "We're partnering with Poly and TD SYNNEX to equip enterprises with a secure, easily scalable solution that enables voice connectivity anywhere, anytime."

Get Connected centers on proven technology from two Gold Microsoft Partners. The bundle combines Ribbon Connect with up to five Poly performance media CCX 600 desk phones or P15 personal video bars. Ribbon Connect is a cloud-based voice enablement service that securely connects new or existing phone lines, numbers and service plans to Microsoft Teams, simplifying adoption of Microsoft Teams and preserving existing investments and business workflows. Poly endpoints are designed to improve engagement with customers and enhance productivity between employees.

"Hybrid work is here to stay, but there are significant hurdles to overcome before organizations can call it a success," said Steven Fair, Global Head of Audio Sales Acceleration, Poly. "By participating in the 'try before you buy' bundle offer, Poly is making it easier for employers to keep their teams connected wherever work takes them."

"We believe this offer is exactly what the market demands for today's distributed workforce," said TJ Trojan, Sr. Vice President of NA Unified Communications, Collaboration and Connectivity, TD SYNNEX. "And with TD SYNNEX ConnectSolv, our industry-leading communications and connectivity enablement platform and support program, partners can implement solutions quickly so that enterprises can provide all workers with the same quality services whether in the office or remote."

The bundle is available today from TD SYNNEX and any of its certified partners. TD SYNNEX allows enterprises to test the productivity-enhancing bundle for up to 60 days free of charge.

To learn more about the program, visit https://learn.rbbn.com/getconnectednow.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. We're an innovative partner helping more than 150,000 customers in 100+ countries to maximize the value of technology investments, demonstrate business outcomes and unlock growth opportunities. Headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, and Fremont, California, TD SYNNEX' 22,000 co-workers are dedicated to uniting compelling IT products, services and solutions from 1,500+ best-in-class technology vendors. Our edge-to-cloud portfolio is anchored in some of the highest-growth technology segments including cloud, cybersecurity, big data/analytics, IoT, mobility and everything as a service. TD SYNNEX is committed to serving customers and communities, and we believe we can have a positive impact on our people and our planet, intentionally acting as a respected corporate citizen. We aspire to be a diverse and inclusive employer of choice for talent across the IT ecosystem. For more information, visit www.TDSYNNEX.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

About Poly

Poly (NYSE: POLY) empowers businesses to evolve beyond the limitations of physical space so that teams can work as one, wherever in the world they may be. No one can afford to miss a good idea—and that means the technology that brings us together must be inclusive: People-focused video. Distraction-free audio. Intuitive, frictionless, effortless. Supported by exceptional software, service, and analytics. Poly MeetingAI delivers a broadcast-quality video conferencing experience with Poly DirectorAI technology which uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver real-time automatic transitions, framing, and tracking, while NoiseBlockAI and Acoustic Fence technologies block out unwanted background noise. We're here so your business can be everywhere. And we're not satisfied until no one can remember whether you were on the screen or in the room. For more information visit www.Poly.com.

About Ribbon

Ribbon Communications (Nasdaq: RBBN) delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises and critical infrastructure sectors globally. We engage deeply with our customers, helping them modernize their networks for improved competitive positioning and business outcomes in today's smart, always-on and data-hungry world. Our innovative, end-to-end solutions portfolio delivers unparalleled scale, performance, and agility, including core to edge software-centric solutions, cloud-native offers, leading-edge security and analytics tools, along with IP and optical networking solutions for 5G. We maintain a keen focus on our commitments to Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) matters, offering an annual Sustainability Report to our stakeholders. To learn more about Ribbon, please visit rbbn.com.

Important Information Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events that involve risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this release, including those regarding the expected benefits from use of Ribbon Communication's products, are forward-looking statements. The actual results of Ribbon Communications may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. For further information regarding risks and uncertainties associated with Ribbon Communications' business, please refer to the "Risk Factors" section of Ribbon Communications' most recent annual or quarterly report filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements represent Ribbon Communications' views only as of the date on which such statement is made and should not be relied upon as representing Ribbon Communications' views as of any subsequent date. While Ribbon Communications may elect to update forward-looking statements at some point, Ribbon Communications specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

Investor Contact

+1 (978) 614-8050

ir@rbbn.com

Media Contact

Catherine Berthier

+1 (646) 741-1974

cberthier@rbbn.com

Logo - https://mma.prnasia.com/media2/633020/Ribbon_Logo.jpg?p=medium600