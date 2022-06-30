Ribbon Wins TIA QuEST Forum Sustainability Award for Excellence in Network Equipment Sustainability

Highlights continued sustainability engagement

PLANO, Texas, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global provider of real time communications technology and IP optical networking solutions to many of the world's largest service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure operators to modernize and protect their networks, today announced that it has won the 2021 Award for Excellence in Network Equipment Sustainability in the TIA QuEST Forum Sustainability Awards.

"This award underscores our commitment to furthering our sustainability practices, including our pledge to reduce direct carbon emissions by 30% by 2030. We, and our industry as a whole, can make a real difference in the battle against climate change. Our customers expect it, and we demand it from ourselves," said Patrick Macken, Ribbon's Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer. "I want to thank the internal teams who have been relentless in driving these improvements forward – their efforts are being justly recognized."

The annual awards leverage the TIA's Sustainability Assessor Tool and recognize companies for their outstanding performance and innovation in sustainability practices.

Ribbon received 100% or "Best in Class" scores in the areas of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), Supply Chain Management, Stakeholder Engagement and Organizational Engagement and Capabilities, in addition to high ratings in the six other categories scored by the TIA Assessment tool. This is the third time that Ribbon or its component companies have been honored by the TIA QuEST Forum awards, showcasing the company's ongoing focus and dedication.

"We approach sustainability from multiple angles, including industry certifications, environmental and HR KPIs, and ongoing assessments that examine and validate our efforts. We are honored to have received this recognition," Mr. Macken added.

