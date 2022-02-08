Ribbon's Data Center Interconnect Solution Enables Telehouse to Break Down Data Center Walls

Provides business customers with a virtual data center ecosystem at speeds of up to 400Gbps

PLANO, Texas, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global provider of real time communications software and IP optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure sectors, today announced that Telehouse, one of Europe's leading colocation data center providers, has selected Ribbon's high-performance Apollo solution to power its flagship Metro Connect offer.

"Ribbon prioritized our needs by offering a combination of advanced technological capabilities and a customized, turnkey installation of their solution," said Sami Slim, Telehouse France Deputy Director. "Our business customers can now maximize cost efficiencies by hosting their IT infrastructures in our suburban data center and enjoy high speed, reliable, low latency connectivity to our central Paris TH2 connectivity hub, one of the world's top 5 most connected data centers."

Ribbon's advanced solution leverages its high-performance programmable TM1200 and TM1200E muxponder cards on Apollo 9603 and 9608 platforms, providing optimized transport for 100GbE and 400GbE clients. Based on two redundant fiber links, with a failover of less than 50ms in the event of an outage, this enables Telehouse to guarantee its customers 99.999% service availability.

"Telehouse needed a provider who could deliver security and operational excellence when connecting to its TH2 Connectivity hub, which provides direct access to more than 750 global ISP operators," said Steve McCaffery, Ribbon's Executive Vice President of Sales, APAC and EMEA. "We're delighted to be working with them and helping to fuel their continued success."

About Ribbon

Ribbon Communications (Nasdaq: RBBN) delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises and critical infrastructure sectors globally. We engage deeply with our customers, helping them modernize their networks for improved competitive positioning and business outcomes in today's smart, always-on and data-hungry world. Our innovative, end-to-end solutions portfolio delivers unparalleled scale, performance, and agility, including core to edge software-centric solutions, cloud-native offers, leading-edge security and analytics tools, along with IP and optical networking solutions for 5G. To learn more about Ribbon visit rbbn.com.

About Telehouse:

Telehouse has been providing hosting services in Europe since 1988, and for more than 20 years in France. It meets the physical hosting needs of more than 1,000 companies from various economic sectors such as telecoms, IT, finance, luxury goods, automotive and energy.

With more than 46 data centers worldwide, including three in Paris, Telehouse is a branch of the KDDI group, the leading Asian international telecom operator ranked among the 300 largest companies in the world.

Telehouse is certified ISO 14001, 50001, 9001, 27001 and PCI DSS (Chapter 9 and 12).

Important Information Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events that involve risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this release, including those regarding the expected benefits from use of Ribbon Communication's products, are forward-looking statements. The actual results of Ribbon Communications may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. For further information regarding risks and uncertainties associated with Ribbon Communications' business, please refer to the "Risk Factors" section of Ribbon Communications' most recent annual or quarterly report filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements represent Ribbon Communications' views only as of the date on which such statement is made and should not be relied upon as representing Ribbon Communications' views as of any subsequent date. While Ribbon Communications may elect to update forward-looking statements at some point, Ribbon Communications specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

Investor Relations

Tom Berry

+1 (978) 614-8050

tom.berry@rbbn.com

North American Press

Dennis Watson

+1 (214) 695-2224

dwatson@rbbn.com

APAC, CALA & EMEA Press

Catherine Berthier

+1 (646) 741-1974

cberthier@rbbn.com