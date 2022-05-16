Ribbon's Partner Program Receives 5-Star Rating in CRN® 2022 Partner Program Guide

Delivers flexible engagement models and market leading, cloud-centric solutions for the Channel

PLANO, Texas, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global provider of real time communications technology and IP optical networking solutions to many of the world's largest service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure operators to modernize and protect their networks, today announced that its Partner Program has achieved a prestigious 5-Star rating in the 2022 Partner Program Guide from CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company.

"Our partners are the lynchpin of our enterprise strategy -- whether it's protecting contact center deployments from denial of service attacks, enabling enterprises to move from premises PBXs to Microsoft Teams and Zoom, or helping regulated industries transition their legacy systems to the cloud, partners provide the people and local expertise to execute," said Dave Hogan, Vice President Growth Segments at Ribbon. "We've designed our program to support each partner's business model with the margins, products, services, training, support and sales tools they need and are delighted to gain this recognition once again."

Ribbon's partners have access to its comprehensive enterprise-focused portfolio, which includes both Cloud and IP Optical solutions. From Unified Communications to private networks and data center interconnectivity, Ribbon supports enterprises of any size as they progress to digital environments for increased security, flexibility, and efficiencies.

CRN's Partner Program Guide provides a definitive list of the most notable partner programs from industry-leading technology vendors that provide innovative products and flexible services through the IT channel. The 5-star rating is achieved only by select vendors that deliver the best of the best, going above and beyond in their partner programs to help push growth and positive change.

"CRN's Partner Program Guide delves into the strengths of each organization's partner program in order to honor those that consistently support and promote good change within the IT channel," said Blaine Reddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "As innovation fuels the speed and complexity of technology today, solution providers want partners that can keep up with and assist their growing business."

