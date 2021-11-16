SYDNEY, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Multi-billion dollar builder, Richard Crookes Constructions, has launched Earlytrade's award-winning subcontractor payment-on-demand platform to sure-up its supply chain in 2022.



Richard Crookes Constructions launches Earlytrade to ensure continuity of supply as a competitive advantage in 2022

As the sector transitions out of restrictions and shutdowns while navigating on-going global supply chain challenges, Earlytrade's automated early settlement platform will ensure continuity of supply for RCC, delivering competitive advantage across its diverse portfolio of projects.

Earlytrade chief executive, Guy Saxelby, flagged the increasing importance of building working capital flexibility across projects for head contractors in the current low margin boom environment.

"The head contractors and industry leaders we work with are currently weighing input cost increases against supply chain continuity. By collaborating with RCC and their subbies, we're able to successfully achieve a sustainable balance," he said.

"RCC and the thousands of subcontractors they work with, across all their projects, will have a rolling start in 2022 as the economy ramps up but supply issues linger."

RCC manages a diversified portfolio of projects for corporate, institutional, government and private sector clients across in the capital cities and regional Australia.

