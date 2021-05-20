Richtek obtains functional safety ISO26262 ASIL D process certificate

HSINCHU, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Richtek, a leading analog IC manufacturer, has completed the ISO26262 functional safety design flow system. It is announced that it has obtained the ISO26262 ASIL-D certificate by "SGS TUEV SAAR" today (the world's highest functional safety standard for automotive electronics). Since the launch of the first AEC Q100 automotive IC in 2013, Richtek technology continues to advance in the direction of design quality improvement, through high-reliability design verification and IATF 16949 certified automotive IC supply chain manufacturing. Achieve the quality and reliability goals of automotive products, now it has officially entered the global automotive electronic advanced safety system supply chain, became the first analog chip manufacturer in Taiwan to obtain the ISO 26262 road vehicle functional safety process certificate.

Due to the rapid development of advanced driver assistance systems and vehicle electrification, advanced smart car electronic products have become the main trend in the development of the passenger vehicle market in recent years. This has attracted many international semiconductor manufacturers to actively invest in the automotive electronic semiconductor industry. Among them, the reliability and safety of the product are the two most important basic inspection indicators for automotive semiconductor quality certification. The second edition of the functional safety standard ISO26262 issued in 2018 is to check whether the automotive electronics supplier meets the safety standard level ASIL (Automotive Safety Integrity Level) in the design verification requirements for certification indicators of the program.

Obtaining the ISO 26262 process certificate has established the integrity of Richtek's product functional safety development. The product design and development process includes functional safety requirements application, safety mechanism development, safety function verification and history of development and production information. We can undertake various index requirements of international automobile manufacturers and system factories, and become a trustworthy partner. Richtek designs different levels of development processes in the functional safety process. With the ability to respond to the market, we can provide ASIL product certificates or simplified functional safety assessment reports for individual products according to customer needs, and adjust the development process level according to different market needs, so as to expand the automotive electronics market and meet the needs of international vehicle manufacturers' supply chains.

Members of the functional safety technical committee have German Semiconductor Automotive Functional Safety Professionals (SC-AFSP) and Functional Safety Certified Automotive Engineer (FSCAE) license, which are responsible for functional safety analysis and verification audits. Evaluation of the product development process includes Failure Mode and Effects Analysis (FMEA), Failure Mode Effects and Diagnostic Analysis (FMEDA) and Fault Tree Analysis (FTA). Richtek can provide consistent functional safety analysis reports and functional safety manuals for each series of product lines.

Based on the market demand for vehicle electrification, Richtek provides a functional safety-compliant power management integrated circuit (PMIC) for autonomous driving, advanced driver assistance systems, battery management system, vehicle instrument and any sensor module with the required power safety architecture. In addition, from industrial control systems to consumer appliances, the functional safety basic failure rate (Design FIT) can be obtained from the functional safety analysis technology, which is available to customers in related industries according to their needs.