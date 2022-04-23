Rideshare App Ziphawk Opens Service for All of California, According to CEO and Founder Bhawna Patkar

—

Ziphawk is an app designed to disrupt the ride-sharing industry. The founder and CEO of Ziphawk, Bhawna Patkar, built the company as an alternative solution for riders and drivers looking for better options.

Drivers who sign up and download the app will quickly note several attractive features. These include competitive pay that is consistent and instant payout after every ride. Additionally, the company has made driver and rider safety a priority. Video recording is present in every vehicle for safety purposes.

There is also real-time tracking for every booking. Finally, drivers may access support using email, phone, or text. These features and more were added thanks to the company’s philosophy that keeping drivers safe, happy, and well-compensated will pay off in the long run.

Drivers will also enjoy the commission-free system used by Ziphawk. Drivers only need to pay a subscription fee to use the app, which means riders will be more willing to pay. Without having to worry about commissions, drivers can make more money.

But that’s not all. In building Ziphawk, founders also recognized that customer satisfaction is key. To that end, several features were added to ensure a safe, positive customer experience. This begins with an intuitive app that prioritizes ease of use.

As part of their attempt to please riders, Ziphawk manages its ridesharing prices by the “Fare is Fair” principle. That means there are no hidden costs, and no arbitrary pricing features designed to mystify the average user. There are only flat rates.

There are several other perks for riders.These include the ability to schedule ahead of time, guaranteed reliability for carpool and afterschool activities, and several built-in safety features.

Customers may book rides through Ziphawk knowing a driver will be available and on time. Ziphawk is safe for families because it provides real-time ride tracking, extensive background checks for drivers, dash cams, and in-car video recording.

Ziphawk also offers an excellent rider experience by establishing some of the highest standards in the industry for its fleet. All cars must be sedans, 4-door trucks, or minivans. The entire fleet is premium, with vehicles being less than ten years old and meeting strict standards for condition and cleanliness. Vehicles must be fully insured with a policy in the driver’s name.

About Bhawna Patkar, Ziphawk CEO

Bhawna Patkar is an entrepreneur and business leader with over a decade of experience launching and developing new business ventures in Silicon Valley. She is the founder, president, and CEO of Ziphawk Inc. — a technology service provider for the rideshare industry. Bhawna’s creativity, drive, and knack for problem-solving allows her to solve challenges in both her professional and personal life. Her success aside, Bhawna’s mission has always remained the same: “If businesses believe that doing good can be profitable, then doing good will be sustainable.”



