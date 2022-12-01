Rifle and Accessories Store Sterling Precision Releases New Muzzle Brake, 'The Titan'

Sterling Precision has released a new muzzle brake that performs favorably when tested against the top muzzle brakes in the market.

Sterling Precision is an online store providing high-quality precision rifles and accessories. Designed specifically to cater to hobby shooters and the hunting crowd, the company has established an enviable reputation for both the quality of its products and the quality of its customer service.

The latest item to be added to the range of in-demand products is the new ‘Titan’ muzzle brake. Otherwise known as a recoil compensator, this is an essential piece of kit for many gun enthusiasts.

The muzzle brake comes complete with several unique selling points sure to appeal to both new and more established gun owners, including increased accuracy through its unique recoil reduction feature. Owners of the product can also gain much greater accuracy and faster follow-up shots through the reduced muzzle rise of The Titan, something sure to impress hunters who want to maximize their success. The Titan also provides an improved shooting experience thanks to the reduced felt recoil.

With a 3-port design, The Titan has a relatively small profile but competes favorably alongside brakes with a larger profile. The self-timing feature ensures an easy install and consistency, ideal for any hobbyist shooter or hunter.

Impressively, when tested against the top brakes on the market using 6.5 Creedmoor and 300 Norma Mag cartridges, The Titan performed favorably in both recoil and muzzle rise.

The small profile of The Titan makes it a particularly convenient choice for hunters, ensuring there’s no need for carrying unnecessarily bulky equipment during shooting trips where traveling light and remaining agile is key.

Sterling Precision has established itself as a name that can be trusted in the gun ownership space, and by adding The Titan to its collection, there’s now even more for gun owners to explore and add to their collection. The company caters to a wide range of buyers in need of the best shooting equipment on the market, ensuring that all the products in the carefully curated range meet their rigorous standards of both quality and efficiency.

To explore the full range of products, head to the easy-to-navigate online store, or find out more about The Titan online at the official Sterling Precision website SterlingPrecision.net.

