RightShip announces new collaboration with global innovation platform Plug and Play

SINGAPORE, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ESG focused digital maritime platform RightShip, today announced a new collaboration with Plug and Play, one of the world's most successful global innovation platforms. Led from its innovation hub in Singapore, the collaboration allows RightShip to focus on finding innovative solutions that will facilitate its growth as an Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) transparency enabler for the maritime industry.

With more than 15 years' experience of early stage investing and scaling corporate innovation, Plug and Play is a highly successful investor and a preferred accelerator partner for major corporations, with a keen ability to identify, attract, and accelerate founders who want to solve industry challenges and scale new technologies. With its APAC regional headquarters in Singapore, Plug and Play will curate access to suitable emerging maritime focused technology start-ups which complement RightShip's business, with a specific focus on sustainability.

RightShip will collaborate with identified start-ups to scale their solutions and enhance their reach within the maritime industry, and in doing so advance RightShip's vision of zero harm in the sector. Depending on start-up maturity, collaboration could span anything from solution co-creation, data provision and pilots, to proof of concepts.

Tarun Mehrotra, Chief Strategy Officer at RightShip, said: "For us, this exciting collaboration enables and accelerates our ability to understand the landscape of emerging technology solutions around key ESG themes, with a view to starting partnerships or co-creating and scaling solutions.

"Our collaboration with Plug and Play also allows us to focus on specific sub-themes such as crew welfare, emissions monitoring and provenance transparency, to search for emerging solutions that can be scaled within the maritime industry. We are specifically joining the Sustainability vertical of Plug and Play where they aim to bring global start-ups to partner with us around our areas of priorities. This will also accelerate the partnership ecosystem of RightShip."

Jupe Tan, Managing Partner of Plug and Play APAC added: "We are delighted to have RightShip, the world's leading maritime digital platform, be a part of Plug and Play's global innovation ecosystem. Our goal is to provide line-of-sight into innovative start-ups that are shaping the future of the maritime industry as well as supporting the sustainability and social responsibility practices on shore and at sea."

About RightShip

Established in 2001, RightShip is the world's leading ESG focused digital maritime platform, providing expertise in global safety, sustainability and social responsibility practices. Founded with the mission to drive operational improvements in the global shipping industry, more than 3,000 people use RightShip's due diligence, environmental and inspections services to help them manage risk and improve overall maritime safety standards.

https://www.rightship.com/

About Plug and Play

Plug and Play is a global innovation platform. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, we have built accelerator programs, corporate innovation services and an in-house VC to make technological advancement progress faster than ever before.

Since inception in 2006, our programs have expanded worldwide to include a presence in over 40 locations globally, giving start-ups the necessary resources to succeed in Silicon Valley and beyond. With over 64,000 start-ups and 500 official corporate partners, we have created the ultimate start-up ecosystem in many industries.

We provide active investments with 200 leading Silicon Valley VCs, and host more than 1,000 networking events per year. Companies in our community have raised over $9 billion in funding, with successful portfolio exits including Danger, Dropbox, Lending Club and PayPal.

For more information: visit www.plugandplayapac.com