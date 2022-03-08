Riiid Named to Fast Company's Annual List of the World's 50 Most Innovative Companies for 2022

Riiid, a leading AI for Education provider, joins the ranks of Canva, Microsoft, SpaceX, and more

SAN RAMON, Calif., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Riiid, a leading provider of AI education solutions, announced today that it has been named to Fast Company's prestigious annual list of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2022.

This year's list honors businesses that are making the biggest impact on their industries and culture as a whole—ultimately thriving in today's ever-changing world. These companies are creating the future today with some of the most inspiring accomplishments of the 21st century. In addition to the World's 50 Most Innovative Companies, 528 organizations are recognized across 52 categories.

"We are delighted to be recognized by Fast Company for our focus on innovation," said Riiid founder and CEO, YJ Jang. "We will continue our efforts to lead the agenda of AI-enabled education through fundamental R&D and verified real-world solutions with a commitment to build healthier, more cohesive societies through personalized education for all."

As a leading force in AI-enabled learning solutions, Riiid enables personalized instruction for all students with the aim of democratizing quality education anywhere in the world. Riiid's proprietary AI technology, based on novel deep learning algorithms, analyzes user data and content, predicts knowledge level, scores and behavior, and recommends personalized learning items in real-time while giving personalized attention to help each user learn based on their own pace and achieve their own learning goals.

Riiid's very first AI-based learning platform for preparing for an English proficiency test has garnered over 4 million users worldwide and reached No.1 in sales among education apps in Korea and Japan. The firm also has been active in scaling up the use of its AI education models in different corners of the world and across various academic subjects. It partnered with diverse education companies and schools to combine Riiid's AI technology and partners' contents, providing personalized learning experiences to learners in more than 10 countries.

Fully committed to facilitating the advancement of AI in education, Riiid researchers continue to develop novel architectures and ever-higher-performing AI models, verifying the learning impact with real-world data. Their papers are presented regularly at the world's top AI conferences including AAAI, AIED, CSEDU.

Fast Company's editors and writers sought out the most groundbreaking businesses across the globe and industries. They also judged nominations received through their application process.

The World's Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company's signature franchise and one of its most highly anticipated editorial efforts of the year. It provides both a snapshot and a road map for the future of innovation across the most dynamic sectors of the economy.

"The world's most innovative companies play an essential role in addressing the most pressing issues facing society, whether they're fighting climate change by spurring decarbonization efforts, ameliorating the strain on supply chains, or helping us reconnect with one another over shared passions," said Fast Company Deputy Editor David Lidsky.

For the second year in a row, to coincide with the issue launch, Fast Company will host its Most Innovative Companies Summit on April 26–27. The virtual, multiday summit celebrates the Most Innovative Companies in business, and provides an early look at major business trends and an inside look at what it takes to innovate in 2022. Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies issue (March/April 2022) is available online here , as well as in-app form via iTunes, and on newsstands beginning March 15. The hashtag is #FCMostInnovative.

About Riiid

Riiid is a global leader in AI solutions for education, backed by more than $250 million (USD) in funding and named to the 2021 CB Insights AI 100 list of the most innovative AI startups. Leveraging the power of AI, the company's technology personalizes instruction for all students, aiming to democratize the quality of education anywhere in the world. The company provides solutions for K-12 education, postsecondary education, and corporate training. As a leading force in AI technology, Riiid has published research papers at top AI conferences including AAAI, NeurIPS, CSEDU, LAK, and others. Through Riiid Labs, its global arm based in Silicon Valley, California, the firm is expanding its business across the U.S., South America, Middle East and beyond. For more information, please visit https://company.riiid.co/en/main .

ABOUT FAST COMPANY

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com.