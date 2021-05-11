Rinchem Announces Expansion of Chemical Warehouse in Pyeongtaek, South Korea

PYEONGTAEK, South Korea, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rinchem is expanding its current logistics center by adding two additional buildings to its existing footprint. The campus storage capacity will increase by 3,524 pallet positions. The buildings will be ready to operate and store hazard class 3 and 5 materials (IMDG class 4.3, 4.1 and 4.2) come June 2021.

The campus is currently broken up into separate warehouse spaces to support proper segregation and to offer multiple temperature zones. Both new buildings are optimized for efficiency and safety. Ken Breinholt, President of Rinchem International, said, "we look forward to better serving our customers as we expand our warehouse solutions to meet customer demand. Rinchem is dedicated to global growth as we challenge ourselves to regularly innovate and improve."

Rinchem is a chemical management company that provides high purity, pre-packaged chemicals and gases. The primary industries that Rinchem serves include pharmaceutical, biotech, semiconductor and aerospace.

Our warehouse capabilities include:

Warehouse 1 - Non-dangerous goods and general commodities

Warehouse 2 - Dangerous goods - materials with low or below freezing temperature requirements - temperature zones maintained from -30 to 10 C

Warehouse 3 - Dangerous goods - flammable materials

Warehouse 4 - Dangerous goods - toxic materials

Warehouse 5 – Class 3 (IMDG Class 4.3) and Class 5 (IMDG Class 4.1 & 4.2)

Warehouse 6 – Class 4 (IMDG Class 3)

About Rinchem:

Rinchem Company, Inc. is the largest network of chemical and gas distribution centers globally with proven expertise in creating and managing safe and efficient supply chains for high purity, pre-packaged chemicals and gases. They apply four decades of expertise, industry thought leadership, and logistics transparency in order to provide the most reliable, efficient, and cost-effective solutions for its customers. For more information, visit Rinchem.com and follow Rinchem on Facebook or LinkedIn.

Media contact:

Andy Sutton

Rinchem Company, Inc., Director of Sales and Marketing

505-998-4100 work | 505-681-4210 cell

