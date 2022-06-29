Risa Kumon shows the beauty of Japan in her mesmerizing new music video “FREE”

—

Japanese R&B/Soul artist Risa Kumon delivers a soulful, celestial sound on her captivating new track "FREE". Risa brings us her take, fusing classic Jazz sensibilities with R&B beats and slow-burning, grooving bass, "FREE" is an unmissable offering.

Boasting production from Rolandis !Roro” Ramsey, a mix from multi-platinum award-winning Engineer IRKO (recently won a grammy for mixing Kanye West's album Donda), and master from the legendary Herb Powers Jr (200+ #1 albums & singles), Risa Kumon is an artist that executes her music to an exceptional standard.

Risa's sun-soaked vocals are soothing and unfiltered as she delivers lyrics that explore a sense of freedom from negativity- and encourages those listening to do the same. The song"s message has always resonated deeply with Risa, and now she brings the moving lyricism to a new age and audience.

The video perfectly encapsulates a powerful message, showing the artist moving through nature with an almost contagious, calming demeanor. Risa believes in the circle of life and letting go the things that do not serve us, something that she shows through visual symbolism. With breathtaking, tranquil shots of nature and serene landscapes, Risa urges the listener to seek the beauty in everything and plant the seeds for a fruitful future. Ultimately, Risa preaches one thing: FREEDOM

Risa Kumon is originally from Sasebo, Nagasaki, but now resides in Tokyo, Japan. She sings a variety of genres but mainly specializes in R&B, Jazz, and Soul. At the age of 3, She learned how to play the piano after she lost her eyesight due to being infected with measles. Luckily enough, she recovered her visual acuity. However, she had an intractable disease called secondary Retinitis Pigmentosa as sequelae. She says learning to play the piano sparked her love for music.

As a teenager, Risa became drawn to R&B after watching "Sister Act 2". She found early inspiration in Lauryn Hill, Mariah Carey, and Whitney Houston, as well as the Jazz music that her father would play. Her previous projects include a Jazz EP, a project of Christmas covers, collaboration on multiple tracks, and an album with Artist/Producer Roro.

Besides being a singer-songwriter, Risa is a notable media name as a multilingual Radio personality who interviews celebrities and other entertainers on their visits to Japan. She has previously interviewed Kirk Franklin, Corinne Bailey Rae, Brian McKnight and many more. Having also performed at some of the largest music festivals in Japan and charting multiple times in her career already, there is no telling how fast Risa Kumon will continue to rise.

