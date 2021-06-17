RISE with SAP Helps Hong Kong Companies Navigate Future Uncertainties

HONG KONG, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To support Hong Kong companies navigate business uncertainties, SAP presents RISE with SAP, a new business-transformation-as-a-service offering for companies to tackle pressing challenges with subscription-based cloud technologies and services. This coincides with industry findings from a recent SAP-commissioned survey, which pinpoints global economic uncertainties, talent empowerment and customer engagement as Hong Kong companies' top challenges this year. This also echoes the urgency for companies to transform and adopt cloud technologies to respond to business challenges, as pointed out by SAP Hong Kong Managing Director Fabian Padilla Crisol at SAPPHIRE NOW yesterday.

RISE with SAP offers customers the opportunity to simplify business transformation without high upfront investments. It empowers them to manage service-level agreements (SLA), operations, and issue management in a single contract with SAP and save up to a 20% in total cost ownership (TCO) over five years for SAP S/4HANA Cloud, private edition as compared to a traditional ERP deployment. More than just a technical migration, it is a subscription-based service that guides companies through business transformation, regardless of the starting point or complexity. RISE with SAP offers a well-defined roadmap, with SAP taking sole responsibility for service-level agreements, operations and support.

The recent SAP-commissioned survey, titled CXO Outlook Survey 2021, garners insights from more than 100 senior executives from a range of industries including retail, consumer products and services, manufacturing and wholesale as well as property management, engineering and construction, about their challenges and investment foresights. The survey identifies senior executives' top challenges as macroeconomic uncertainty (46%), talent management (41%) and customer engagement (33%). These crystalize their operational priorities in their post-pandemic digitalization efforts.

"Current challenges have made transformation a business imperative," said Fabian Padilla Crisol, Managing Director, SAP Hong Kong. "Companies in Hong Kong are inherently enterprising and we are seeing them now rapidly reassessing their business models, recalibrating their operations and accelerating their transformation journeys. To that end, RISE with SAP offers Hong Kong companies a holistic approach to thriving amid change. It is specifically designed to deliver fast time-to-value and flexibility to help every enterprise navigate uncertainty and increase resilience."

Combining the strengths of SAP and its strong partner ecosystem, RISE with SAP will support Hong Kong companies to:

Demystify uncertainties with intelligent technologies

While 46% of Hong Kong business leaders in the CXO Outlook Survey are more worried about lingering macroeconomic uncertainty than any other challenge, and 40% intend to invest in enhancing their analytical capabilities for better insights and forecasting in the coming year. This reveals an opportunity for companies that can find a cost-effective way to use business intelligence to navigate uncertainty and increase resilience.

RISE with SAP is bundled with SAP Business Technology Platform, a portfolio of intelligent solutions and database management platforms, to enable companies to demystify uncertainties with data-driven insights and see better business outcomes. It is the foundation on which the intelligent enterprise is built, equipping leaders to use high-quality data for analytics, planning and AI scenarios and continuously unlock new ways of running their business in the cloud.

It provides access to over 2,200 APIs to help ensure integration to on-premise, cloud and non-SAP systems and easily deploy other SAP, partner and third-party solutions. Enterprises can also take advantage of low-code or no-code solutions to extend SAP solutions, drive automation with intelligent RPA, and deploy a world-class workflow service to change processes on the fly.

Fortify customer and employee engagement

After over a year of business disruption, many Hong Kong companies (57%) will focus their digital priority on enhancing customer engagement through digital channels and tools to overcome constraints of social distancing. Apart from RISE with SAP, companies can leverage SAP Customer Experience solutions to effectively manage customer relationships with integrated cloud solutions that offer a 360-degree view of customers. It offers advanced customer experiences, allowing businesses to personalize engagement and deliver a consistent customer experience across every channel to bolster customer satisfaction.

In addition, 67% of surveyed executives indicate they will seek to enable new and more flexible work arrangements for their Hong Kong teams this year. SAP SuccessFactors helps HR professionals harness cloud technology to make more confident data-based decisions, empower employees for remote work and reskilling opportunities, and provide a more engaging employee experience.

