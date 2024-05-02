The Rise to the Top of the Funnel - 2024 Shifts in Marketing Spend In New Zealand

In 2024, marketing spend is witnessing significant shifts towards emotional resonance. New Zealand-based digital marketing agency, Zib Digital highlights the focus on meaningful connections, customer engagement and balancing digital strategies.

—

As businesses navigate the evolving digital marketing landscape, a common trend is emerging faster than ever: ‘creating personal connections with consumers’. Thus opening controversial conversations amongst experts on where to focus advertising spend in order to see the best return.

Zib Digital, New Zealand discusses the importance of a balanced approach between top-of-funnel and bottom-of-funnel strategies. They emphasise the significance of combining brand awareness with conversion-focused activities to achieve optimal results for clients.

Historically, brands have prioritised immediate and measurable return on investment, which often results in conversion-led activity taking top spot on the agenda. However, it is important to recognise the role that top-of-funnel digital marketing plays in driving overall brand performance.

As a performance-led digital marketing agency, Zib Digital cannot deny the importance of the bottom-funnel focus, particularly when showcasing their client success stories. Yet, the business explains that simultaneously incorporating a consistently low element of top-of-funnel activity, such as content marketing and social media engagement, alongside bottom-of-funnel tactics, like retargeting and conversion optimisation, sees transformative results data in 2024.

This holistic approach aims to capture and nurture leads throughout the customer journey, ultimately driving better ROI and long-term growth.

In addition to this, Zib recognises a strategic shift towards customer engagement efforts at the top of the funnel. Instead of solely focusing on driving immediate conversions, marketers are recognising the importance of building meaningful relationships with consumers from the outset.

This involves leveraging interactive content, personalised messaging and community-building initiatives to create memorable experiences that resonate.

Many buyers say they look at three to five pieces of content before deciding whether to engage with them further, emphasising the importance of creating a range of high-quality content throughout the sales funnel that encompasses client values, services and USPs.

As a leading agency specialising in digital marketing, Zib stresses the need for data-driven decision-making, leveraging analytics to refine strategies and allocate budgets effectively across different funnel stages.

By embracing this integrated and analytical approach, the New Zealand-based SEO agency empowers their clients to maximise their digital marketing efforts and achieve sustainable success in 2024’s competitive marketing landscape.

