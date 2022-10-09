Rise Visible Digital Marketing And Web Design Agency Announces An Inclusive Community Focused Pro Bono Program

We work to directly improve the lives of women, people of color, those with disabilities and other marginalized groups. We believe businesses deserve the most effective tools to foster equal opportunity and advancement for everyone.

Rise Visible understands the challenges that small businesses face each day and is proud to offer the Rise Visible Pro Bono Program. This program focuses on marginalized populations, small businesses/start-ups, or non-profits that need support for their business and want to make an impact in their market. We will offer these businesses free-of-charge services such as website design, SEO, graphic design, content creation, digital marketing, and marketing consultations.

With donations from people, businesses, and organizations that support our Pro Bono Program, we can offer so much more to our community.

Rise Visible’s goal as a business has always been to make the world a better place by being a values-first agency and en

suring there are opportunities for everyone. As a company, we believe in social and environmental performance, accountability, and transparency, which means we create initiatives to support those causes.

Rise Visible was established in 1998 and is a disabled/woman-owned full-service digital marketing agency. Rise Visible is certified by Disability:IN as a DOBE (Disabled Owned Business Enterprise) and has been named Top-Ranking Woman-Owned Digital Agency by Clutch, Best SEO Agency in Eugene 2022 by Expertise, and ranked the #1 Oregon SEO Agency by Design Rush 2022.

“Rise Visible is an agency committed to directly improving the lives of women, those with disabilities, and other marginalized groups,” said CEO Aunia Kahn. "We believe businesses deserve the most effective tools to foster equal opportunity and advancement for everyone."

