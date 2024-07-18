Rising Star: $10,000 Artwork Sold at Debut Exhibition of 50-Year-Old Hearing-Impaired Artist Tsao Ting-Chang

His Art Exhibits a Magnificent Synthesis of French Aesthetics and Eastern Philosophy, leading a new trend in the art world.

Taiwanese artist Tsao Ting-Chang, 50, has made a dramatic debut in art with a spectacular display of inventiveness and perseverance. His first exhibition demonstrates his enduring love of painting and his extraordinary ability to meld Eastern philosophy with French aesthetics. This blend has captured the attention of international collectors, bankers, and businesspeople in addition to the local Taiwanese art scene.

Tsao Ting-Chang, known affectionately as Peter, experienced significant challenges after losing his hearing due to a high fever in childhood. Despite these challenges, he pursued his education with vigor and became the first foreign hearing-impaired student to earn both a Bachelor's degree in Visual Design and a Master's degree in Multimedia from Swinburne University of Technology, Australia, in 2004.

His academic achievements began a prolific career spanning over three decades, including significant contributions to over a hundred corporate branding projects across Greater China. His prestigious clientele includes Taiwan Uni-President Enterprises Corporation, Japan Yamaha, Franz Collection, China Ceramic Museum, Jingdezhen Imperial Kiln, Singapore FM Media, Helmut Furniture Germany, Shanghai Economic Review, and Hong Kong Bauhinia Magazine.

During the global pandemic, Tsao took a pause from his design work to focus deeply on the art of written expression. He developed a unique artistic vision: "I aim to elevate texts imbued with life philosophy to a level that can deeply move people, akin to music and poetry. Texts are visual music, and symphonies are harmonious ensembles, much like our pursuit of a fulfilling life, employing profound wisdom to comprehend experiences and face them serenely, composing a harmonious movement of life." His reflections during this period culminated in the creation of the "Symphony of Life Maxims: When French Aesthetics Meet Eastern Philosophy," a series acclaimed for its innovative fusion of cultural aesthetics.

The series has already received high praise from numerous Taiwanese art professors and has been eagerly collected by notable figures in the banking and corporate world, including Mr. Bill, former CEO of multiple banks in Hong Kong and China, Professor Derek, President of Derektu Financial Agency, USA and Daniel, the Vice President of SinoPac Bank Hong Kong. Some of his pieces from this series were recently sold for an impressive sum of US$10,000, highlighting his emerging status among new-generation art collectors.

Tsao Ting-Chang's work in the "Symphony of Life Maxims" series employs contemporary digital mixed media with a focus on the expressive potential of Hanzi characters. His brushwork expertly navigates through variations in intensity, line proportions, rhythm, abstraction, and realism. He incorporates the golden ratio of 0.618 in his compositions, which is indicative of his deep engagement with both Western and Eastern design principles, resulting in artworks that symbolize an ideal state of integration and harmony.

In Tsao's own words, "sustainable art realizes the harmonious development of corporate ethics and wealth." His creations are profound realizations of life's lessons and profound conveyances of visual experiences. According to Peter, sustainable art is the harmonious growth of business ethics and profit via artistic pursuits. In line with the Sustainable Development Goals established by the UN, his art acts as a link between corporate obligations and moral behavior. This strategy has elevated his artistic expression and established him as a thought leader in the field of fusing art and corporate sustainability.

The "Symphony of Life Maxims" series is evidence of Peter's creative use of both conventional and digital art mediums. It creates a visually spectacular and enlightening interaction between cultures by skillfully fusing Eastern philosophical Hanzi characters with Western visual aesthetics. The golden ratio, or 0.618, is a Western design theory that represents perfect proportions and balance. It is used in his pieces to arrange the visual components. This mathematical method of composition guarantees that every work is profoundly philosophical in addition to being aesthetically beautiful.

In light of recent social and environmental turbulence, Tsao Ting-Chang returned to Taiwan and established "Be36 Art." Through his initiative, he observes social phenomena and addresses them with moral philosophy expressed through character art. His works aim to cultivate the mind and soothe the soul, offering a stabilizing force in uncertain times.

In the second half of 2024, Tsao Ting-Chang plans to present his "Symphony of Life Maxims" series both nationally and abroad. Art experts and lovers alike are expected to pay close attention to the exhibition, wanting to witness personally his singular fusion of philosophical profundity and cultural aesthetics. Furthermore, his influence keeps expanding since he coaches upcoming designers and artists, sharing his expertise and assisting in shaping the art and design industries' future.

Peter has a strong commitment to using art to explore existential themes in life, which is evident in his work. Because of his hearing loss, he is able to investigate silence as a place full of visual music rather than just a lack of sound, which gives his work an additional level of intricacy. Because of his distinct viewpoint, he has received great appreciation from many Taiwanese art instructors and adoration from collectors worldwide, including well-known people from the business and banking worlds.

The art world is ready to accept Tsao Ting-Chang's beautiful creations and the deep philosophical foundations that make his work genuinely transformative as the world awaits his next shows. His inspirational journey from overcoming personal misfortune to impacting the worldwide art scene is proof of the strength of creativity and tenacity in the face of adversity.

