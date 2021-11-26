The Ritz-Carlton Debuts in China's Famous "Ice City"

With Impeccable Design and Legendary Service, The Ritz-Carlton, Harbin is Set To Create Lasting Memories For Guests In Northeast China's Fabulous Winter Wonderland

HARBIN, China, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ritz-Carlton, part of Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio of 30 extraordinary hotel brands, today announced the opening of The Ritz-Carlton, Harbin, bringing the brand's legendary service to northeast China's winter wonderland. Centrally located along the city's Songhua River, the new luxury hotel is integrated within an upscale mixed residential and retail development in one of Harbin's tallest buildings, and offers panoramic views of the city and surroundings. The Ritz-Carlton, Harbin will welcome travelers to discover the destination through engaging programming and memorable experiences.



The Ritz-Carlton, Harbin Exterior and Deluxe King Room

"We are thrilled to be expanding our brand portfolio in Northeast China, which is renowned for its winter destinations and diverse cultural attractions," said Donna McNamara, Vice President and Global Brand Leader, The Ritz-Carlton. "With beautiful design, immersive experiences and the legendary service of the Ladies and Gentlemen of The Ritz-Carlton, the new property showcases the local attractions and rich heritage of Harbin to create unforgettable memories for our guests."

Harbin is the largest city in China's Heilongjiang province and is one of China's most popular winter destinations, attracting many visitors each year. The city is famous for its rich history and unique convergence of Chinese-Russian influences, as reflected in its many architectural and cultural attractions, and serves as an important trading gateway between the two countries. Every winter, visitors also come to marvel at larger-than-life ice sculptures that can be seen throughout the city during its famous annual festival. The Ritz-Carlton, Harbin is located only 3.2 kilometers from the transport hub of Harbin Railway Station, making it an ideal base for guests to explore the diverse seasonal delights of this fascinating place.

International design firm Hirsch Bedner Associates (HBA) designed the hotel's refined interiors including the guestrooms, the lobby, events functions and spa, with hospitality design firm AB Concept adding creative flair to the dining outlets and bar. The inviting arrival area, along with the hotel's curated art collection, welcomes guests with elements that showcase colorful Russian influences fused with local Harbin culture. A striking feature wall depicts the nearby Changbai Mountains as well as the famous Heilongjiang River. On the 54th floor, the Sky Lobby is a palette of subtle whites with indigo-hued accents on marble and brass framing gorgeous views of the Songhua River, as well as the many breathtaking ice and snow sculptures that dot the city during the winter months.

Elegant design continues throughout the hotel's 368 contemporary guest rooms, including its 31 suites. Each guest room features unique blue-and-white floral motif art walls inspired by traditional Russian lace crafts. In each suite, different inspirations highlight the beauty of Harbin's four seasons. On the 52nd floor, The Ritz-Carlton Suite is a tribute to the beginning of spring and the abundance of the new season, with a collection of artworks throughout its spacious interiors. The Ritz-Carlton Club Lounge is an exclusive sanctuary for business and leisure guests, offering an elevated stay experience from pre-arrival to departure. The signature Ritz-Carlton Club experience includes personalized check-ins, five different curated culinary experiences throughout the day as well as Club programming. To experience a taste of Harbin's winter culture, guests have the opportunity join local master ice sculptors and discover their creative skills in ice sculpting at the Club Lounge.

The Ritz-Carlton, Harbin features four distinct dining options. Manor 54 offers local and international all-day dining with live cooking presentations in a warm, naturally sunlit space accentuated by jewel tones and Chinese artwork. Cantonese fine-dining restaurant King Wong Heen sources premium produce from local farms as ingredients for its Cantonese specialties. The Lobby Lounge serves afternoon tea alongside a cookie bar trolley as well as handcrafted drip coffee exclusively available at the hotel. On the 56th floor, the hotel's signature bar FLAIR invites guests to sip creative cocktails and boutique spirits paired with southeast Asian-inspired tapas. On the 57th floor, Speakeasy Bar, with subdued lighting and rich-hued soft furnishings, is a convivial after-hours gathering place. Two exquisite hand-woven tapestries pay tribute to Harbin's Middle East Railway, as well as the city's century-old history as a gateway between East and West.

The Ritz-Carlton Spa has six luxuriously appointed treatment rooms, including two double rooms. Signature spa treatments include Rejuvenate & Flourish treatment featuring locally sourced botanicals and ingredients from the volcanic surroundings of the nearby UNESCO World Heritage-listed Wudalianchi Global Geopark. The Ritz-Carlton Spa also offers wellness areas such as steam rooms, saunas, a heated indoor swimming pool and a fitness center with the Technogym equipment.

The hotel offers a total of 3,500 square meters of event space, including a Grand Ballroom equipped with three build-in LED screens along with the latest audiovisual technology, as well as floor-to-ceiling windows for picturesque river views. On the 56th floor, the hotel's Sky Gallery has four multi-functional meeting rooms for private events. For intimate wedding ceremonies, the warm, sunlit Chamber has river views and direct access to an outdoor lawn, together with two bridal rooms providing couples relaxing and comfortable private spaces to celebrate their special day.

"We are thrilled to debut The Ritz-Carlton brand in Northeast China and celebrate another milestone as we continue to expand our luxury portfolio into new markets across the country with our Destination + Brand growth strategy," said Henry Lee, President, Greater China, Marriott International. "As domestic travel continues to pick up momentum, we are excited to bring the legendary service of The Ritz-Carlton to China's emerging leisure destinations."

Click here to watch an aspirational video of the winter wonderland. For more information, please visit www.ritzcarlton.com/harbin.

