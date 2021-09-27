The Ritz-Carlton Launches "A Gift Like No Other" Campaign in Asia Pacific to Celebrate The Gift of Unforgettable Memories

The campaign is an expression of the luxury brand's "Let Us Stay With You" ethos, to rediscover meaningful connections

HONG KONG, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In a world brought to a virtual standstill by a global pandemic, the absence of real human interactions – a smile, a chance to genuinely connect – has prompted a search for new meanings in an uncertain new normal. The Ritz-Carlton, part of Marriott International, is pleased to announce the launch of "A Gift Like No Other" campaign in Asia Pacific. The campaign centers around giving and receiving gifts in the form of immersive experiences, serving as a reminder of the many pleasures of life that remain to be appreciated. Featuring a collection of videos and print creative, the campaign highlights unforgettable experiences across leisure destinations such as Bali, Chengdu, Kyoto, Maldives, Nanjing, Nikko, Shanghai, and Xi'an.



Give Someone You Love The World - Embrace island life in an entirely new way at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives Fari Islands. A Gift Like No Other.

Insights gathered by YouGov[1] data and Global Affluent Tribe® Study[2] revealed that global affluent travelers are passionate about exploring, observing and challenging the different facets of life, fully understanding that personal interests and new experiences are essential to an authentic life. Luxury travelers seek unique experiences that enriches life for themselves and their loved ones, evoking genuine emotions to create memories that will last a lifetime.

"It is the shared human experience of giving and receiving that sustains some of life's most meaningful connections. This campaign brings this concept to life, connecting with a desire from our guests for immersive and enriching experiences," said Jennie Toh, Vice President, Brand Marketing and Management, Asia Pacific, Marriott International. "This is a wonderful opportunity to rediscover the incomparable gifts that come with travel, exploration and learning, combined with the legendary service and personal connections delivered by the Ladies & Gentlemen of The Ritz-Carlton."



L-R: A Skyline View From The Water’s Edge: Luxury spa at The Ritz-Carlton Shanghai, Pudong from 55 floors high; Taking Part In An Artform Steeped In Tradition: An exquisite tapestry of art, culture, nature and refinement offered at The Ritz-Carlton, Kyoto.

Exploring the intrinsic value of "A Gift Like No Other" in China

In China, The Ritz-Carlton will explore the intrinsic value of "A Gift Like No Other" in collaboration with JIEMIAN, China's influential digital media outlet specializing in financial and business news, to engage people of influence in different industries such as travel, fashion, design, business, and culture. Sharing their perspective on "A Gift Like No Other" the insights will be shared in a roundtable panel discussion at The Ritz-Carlton Shanghai, Pudong, hosted by JIEMIAN and The Ritz-Carlton, with the full findings published on JIEMIAN's website and app.

Nature and cultural experiences create memories in Japan

The Ritz-Carlton hotels in Japan will be showcasing the culture, cuisine and natural beauty of the country as expressions of a "A Gift Like No Other". Guests will be offered fascinating glimpses into the distinctive elements of Japanese life such as creating their own incense through the art of Senko at The Ritz-Carlton, Tokyo, a pastime once enjoyed by Japanese court nobility, or enjoying a rich culinary journey through Japan's 72 micro-seasons created by chef's table at The Ritz-Carlton, Kyoto. The "A Gift Like No Other" campaign will be introduced in Japan on October 5th with legendary Kabuki actor Ebizo Ichikawa, who has dedicated his life to sharing Japanese culture and traditional arts. Through Marriott Bonvoy Moments, Marriott Bonvoy members can use their points to bid on a cultural listening session with Ebizo Ichikawa on his Kabuki journey followed by a dining experience at The Ritz-Carlton, Tokyo.

Discovering marine ecosystems in the Maldives

The recently-opened Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands is an iconic addition to The Ritz-Carlton portfolio with its stunningly beautiful and sustainable design narrative. The hotel invites guests to dive into the crystal-clear waters and pristine marine ecosystems surrounding the resort's island with Ambassadors of the Environment, a hands-on, educational program developed by Jean-Michel Cousteau's Ocean Futures Society. The first Ritz-Carlton in Asia Pacific to offer Ambassadors of the Environment, the programming at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands is dedicated to engaging people of all ages with their natural and cultural environment, the perfect expression of "A Gift Like No Other".

The campaign will span regionally over the next few months across print, digital, social and out of home placements to spark awareness and connections. Watch the video here and for more information, visit https://www.ritzcarlton.com/.

[1] YouGov is an international research data and analytics group. [2] Global Affluent Tribe® Study by Team One is an ongoing investigation into the values and aspirations of the world's wealthiest top 10%, now in its 11th year. In 2021, nearly 2,000 affluent travelers in six countries were surveyed about their evolving desires and expectations for luxury travel.

