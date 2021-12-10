Riversand, a Syndigo Company, Named a Leader in December 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Master Data Management (MDM) Solutions

Second consecutive evaluation for Riversand as a Leader; Recognized for Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute.

CHICAGO, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Riversand, a Syndigo company and leading cloud-native SaaS Master Data Management (MDM) and Product Information Management (PIM) solution provider, today announced that it has been named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Master Data Management (MDM) Solutions. This is the second consecutive time for Riversand to be recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for MDM.

Riversand's solution was recognized for its Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute. Riversand has a broad and mixed customer base located in countries worldwide and includes some of the world's biggest brands in retail, food, consumer packaged goods (CPG), manufacturing, transportation and distribution, and energy.

"We are honored to be recognized again by Gartner as a Magic Quadrant Leader for MDM," said Paul Salay, CEO of Syndigo. "We're continuing to build our comprehensive platform for data management and execution to serve as the engine that drives commerce for our clients. Master Data is a core and essential to that platform. We believe that the Gartner report shows we are on the right strategic path to serve our clients and the industry."

This is the second year in a row that Riversand has been named a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for Master Data Management, after being a lone Visionary four consecutive times.

Download the full Gartner Magic Quadrant report here: https://syndigo.com/reports/gartner-magic-quadrant-mdm/

About Riversand:

Riversand, a Syndigo company, provides a Master Data Experience Platform (MDxP), enabling customers to leverage their data through intelligent insights, automation, and multi-domain SaaS solutions. Riversand's MDxP platform is the engine that powers customers' digital transformation journeys through improved business agility, faster adoption and improved collaboration across the enterprise. Visit https://www.riversand.com/ for more information and follow us @RiversandMDM on Twitter and Riversand on LinkedIn.

About Syndigo:

Syndigo enables commerce by supporting the efficient transfer of product information through its network of brands and their customers. The company provides descriptive product and nutritional information, images and other digital media, powered by deep analytics to empower engaging brand experiences online and in store.

Through Syndigo's integrated platform, Content Experience Hub, clients can publish, manage, syndicate and audit product content across the largest trading network of brands and recipients in the world.

Syndigo serves more than 12,000 manufacturers and 1,750 retailers and distributors globally in many important consumer industries including grocery, foodservice, hardlines, home improvement/DIY, pet, health and beauty, automotive, apparel, and healthcare products. For more information, please visit www.syndigo.com.

Related Links :

http://www.syndigo.com