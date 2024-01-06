Riverside Workplace Injury Disability Attorney: Compensation Service Updated

The Law Offices of Dr. Peter M. Schaeffer (951-275-0111), a trusted workers’ compensation law firm serving Riverside, California, and the surrounding regions, is now also offering legal services for the victims of workplace disabilities.

The Law Offices of Dr. Peter M. Schaeffer has become well known in California for their proficiency in workers’ compensation cases, and they are pleased to now be extending this expertise to provide seasoned legal counsel to those victims who are grappling with the lasting aftermath of workplace injuries. The firm’s team of attorneys, led by the esteemed Dr. Peter M. Schaeffer, can offer legal representation in cases involving both permanent or temporary, and total or partial disabilities.

The law firm is pleased to be expanding their disability support services as the incidence of workplace injuries continues to rise, now at a vast 2.8 million, up 7.5% from last year, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The firm is dedicated to securing fair compensation for the loss of salary or wages that typically result from lasting workplace injuries, and that may eclipse the standard provisions of workers’ compensation payouts. Understanding that short-term acute injuries and conditions can ultimately become long-term disabilities, the legal experts at the Law Offices of Dr. Peter M. Schaeffer will ensure that compensation doesn’t run dry just because an initial workers’ compensation plan or payment agreement has ended.

Dr. Peter M. Schaeffer also understands that permanent disabilities—which he describes as those that mean “that you will always be limited in the kind of work you can perform or that you will never fully recover from your injuries”—can also destroy a person’s ability to earn an income for their lifetime. As such, with his disability compensation services, he will help his clients to secure disability insurance payments that match their salary and that will continue to keep pace with the cost of living in the future.

The Law Offices of Dr. Peter M. Schaeffer have been serving Riverside and nearby Corona, Moreno Valley, Hemet, Temecula, Murrietta, Sun City, Lake Elsinore, San Bernardino, Colton and Rialto for decades. Dr. Peter M. Schaeffer is a top-rated attorney on Avvo.

A spokesperson for the attorney and his team said, “Dr. Peter M. Schaeffer is a full-service workers’ compensation attorney. The Law Offices of Dr. Peter M. Schaeffer represents injured employees during the claims process and make sure that they’re receiving the maximum benefits that they’re entitled to under California law.”

