Riveting Jeremy McGilvrey Quotes Can Be Discovered In His Newly Released Book

San Antonio-based marketing expert Jeremy McGilvrey launches a new edition of his best-selling book CEO, now available as part of a resource pack featuring essential neuroscience-based strategies for success.

—

Best-selling author and marketing specialist Jeremy McGilvrey announced that his book CEO: 7 Secrets to Unleash Your Inner Boss and Start Building Your Million Dollar Future Today is now available as part of a new resource bundle. The book features practical strategies designed to help both current and aspiring entrepreneurs leverage the power of their subconscious mind to build a solid foundation for success and growth.

More details can be found at https://www.ceobook.com.

Based on Jeremy’s extensive experience as a successful entrepreneur, marketing specialist and business coach, his book focuses on the importance of the subconscious mind for modern entrepreneurs.

Current psychology and neurology research suggests that the conscious mind is rather ineffective in influencing habit formation, will power, energy, motivation and other fundamental mental processes. It may seem intuitively true that consciously wanting to work more or stay focused on a task is enough to actually achieve the desired results – but science suggests otherwise.

Over 95% of mental activity is subconscious, including fundamental processes like emotions, creativity, beliefs and values, cognitive biases, habits, and other areas that influence productivity and success – both on a professional and personal level.

“Many self-help books produce limited or temporary results because they communicate only with the conscious mind,” explains Jeremy McGilvrey. “These unsuccessful techniques and principles rely purely on insights, reason, willpower, positive thinking, and motivation.”

Jeremy McGilvrey’s best-selling book CEO is based on an innovative format that communicates directly with the reader’s subconscious mind. The techniques and exercises found after each chapter featured in the book act on two levels: the reader processes the information consciously, and the way in which the insights are delivered create powerful subconscious patterns that foster sustainable and positive change.

The result is the ability to tackle the two fundamental challenges faced by any entrepreneur: overcoming failure and transforming habits for achieving gradual success on a day-to-day basis.

The book is now offered completely free of charge as part of a resource bundle including Jeremy’s powerful Habit Reversal Training, 7 Secrets to Success Presentation, and Reprogram Your Subconscious video training series.

The latest announcement is part of Jeremy’s commitment to providing high-quality services and resources for modern entrepreneurs, start-up owners, and anyone else with an interest in effective marketing, business management, and productivity strategies.

Jeremy McGilvrey is a Harvard-educated award-winning author, business strategist and marketing expert with extensive experience in online marketing, branding and advertising. His life journey took him from a rapidly-ascending career to a potentially life-breaking setback followed by a steadfast commitment to advancing current marketing practices by using neuroscience as the foundation for his strategies.

His achievements include winning the prestigious Two Comma Club Award with ClickFunnels for a sales funnel generating over $1,000,000, and reaching best-selling status for his books. For more details, please visit https://finance.yahoo.com/news/san-antonio-marketing-specialist-jeremy-055800506.html

Interested parties can find more information on Jeremy’s new book and resource bundle at https://www.ceobook.com.

