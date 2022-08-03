Rizal Bin Abdullah Awarded Master Entrepreneur at the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards 2022 Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Enterprise Asia, the organizer of the 13th Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) 2022 Malaysia, is pleased to recognize 47 exceptional business leaders and enterprises that have played a vital role in shaping Malaysia's entrepreneurial landscape for the post-pandemic era.



Rizal Bin Abdullah awarded the Master Entrepreneur Award at the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards 2022 Malaysia.

Organized annually across 16 countries and markets, the APEA is the most reputable award recognition program recognizing entrepreneurial excellence across Asia. The Awards aim to congregate outstanding business leaders and enterprises across Asia into one unparalleled platform for fostering the continuity of sustainable entrepreneurial growth in Asian economies.

Rizal Bin Abdullah, the Founder and Managing Director of AEO Freight Sdn Bhd (AEO), was honored with the Master Entrepreneur Award by the APEA.

Born in Kuala Kurau, Perak, Rizal eventually settled in Penang in 2005. He graduated with an Executive Diploma in Supply Chains & Logistics from the University Utara Malaysia and was working with 3-4 logistics local and International companies where he started as a Sales Executive before becoming the Country Sales Manager for one of the International Logistics companies with a headquarters in Chicago, USA. With the efforts, knowledge, and experience gained, Rizal decided to set up his own logistics company in 2010, eventually establishing the AEO group with other partners.

Under Rizal's leadership, AEO still kept its employees and grew further despite the economic challenges in 2020 and 2021, managing to achieve good revenue during these 2 years. AEO studied the market demands and discovered that the e-commerce business is tremendously increasing and the regular air cargo business is slowing down due to the pandemic. Hence, AEO diversified some of its business modules to set up warehouse distributions and handle online business goods. With a good reputation name and good facilities, AEO managed to secure "Shoppe" and "Zalora" by handling their online goods with long contracts and revenue of approximately RM500,000 per month.

The company grew from 3 workers in 2010 with one office in Penang to more than 60 people with 4 branches today. The company started with a revenue of RM500,000 for the first 6 months of its establishment but has managed to achieve a revenue of more than RM30 million by the end of December 2021.

With Rizal's continued guidance, the company's next goal in company expansion locally is to have its own warehouse facilities of 60,000 sq ft located on Penang island to cater to the market demand. As for international company expansion, the company aims to set up office branches in Singapore and Thailand.

Rizal's vision is for the company to become one of Malaysia's best professional logistics providers offering world-class services and the most successful and best freight forwarders globally. The company's future plans include focusing on niche scopes or trades where it can innovate and produce highly specialized skills and talents that will accelerate its implementation and deliveries, enabling the company to grow locally and internationally and ensuring its sustainability.

About Enterprise Asia

Enterprise Asia is a non-governmental organization in pursuit of creating an Asia that is rich in entrepreneurship as an engine towards sustainable and progressive economic and social development. Please visit www.enterpriseasia.org for more information.

About Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards