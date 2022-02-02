Roadway Moving Continues Rapid Growth with Latest Acquisition of V. Santini Moving and Storage

The acquisition marks more progress in Roadway’s growth strategy and comes on the heels of profound technology advancements throughout the company.

—

New York, NY, date Today, Roadway Moving has announced that it has acquired V. Santini Moving and Storage. The move marks further progress in Roadway Moving’s growth strategy, further strengthening the company and expanding its presence in New York City’s northern suburbs. The move involves taking over management of all V. Santini moving and storage operations.

New York City’s premier local, long-distance and international mover will add 70,000 square feet of fireproof, climate-controlled storage capacity to their assets, along with V. Santini’s annual sales revenue of $3.61 million, as estimated by Dun and Bradstreet. The acquisition increases Roadway’s presence in the growing Westchester market area. Roadway will provide their newly acquired customers with the same high level of commitment that has brought them this far, by offering the best possible moving experiences in the market.

V. Santini Inc. operates out of Mt Vernon, NY and provides local, intra-state and long-distance moving services in the Westchester market.

“I’ve always said I feel for the customers out there who move with another company. I truly believe that Roadway is THE best moving company with the greatest team ever put together in our industry. V. Santini did a great job for 103 years, but now I want us to show their moving and storage customers what they’ve been missing - an integrated Roadway Moving experience.” - Ross Sapir, CEO

During and after the transition process, V. Santini customers can expect the same great moving experiences they’ve always known, now with the added benefits of Roadway’s technological advancements and extraordinary customer service record. New York City and surrounding area customers will enjoy the benefits of experience created by a long company history, combined with modern moving and storage solutions, tailored to meet the expectations of today’s demanding market.

This acquisition comes on the heels of last month’s announcement of Roadway Moving’s launch of its advanced technology platform, which promotes green business practices by providing a paperless experience for customers and employees, along with comprehensive hi-tech solutions aimed at making their already excellent customer service even better from start to finish.

Roadway now equips its trucks with leading technologies including climate-controlled systems and state-of-the-art scanning and tracking tools. Customers can speak with their driver at any time during their move or use their smartphone app to locate their possessions during delivery.

Founded in 2008, Roadway Moving was named one of Inc’s 5,000 fastest-growing companies in 2018, 2019,2020, and 2021 and continues to expand its enterprise with this latest acquisition, adding to its current estimated $49 million in annual revenue.

To learn more about what’s new at Roadway Moving, visit their website or talk to one of their highly-trained representatives.

