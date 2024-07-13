Roar Global Expands Reach with Acquisition of Creator Flow, Australia’s Leading UGC Marketplace

Roar Global is set to advance Creator Flow with strategic enhancements and expansions. The visionary company's immediate plan includes expanding its creator network by onboarding a greater diversity of UGC creators, thus broadening the variety of content available to brands.

—

In a significant expansion move, Roar Global has officially acquired Creator Flow, establishing itself as the foremost marketplace for user-generated content (UGC) between brands and creators in Australia. This strategic acquisition propels Roar Global's presence across Australia and opens new channels in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region.



Creator Flow revolutionizes the traditional content creation process by facilitating connections between brands and Australia's most creative talents. The innovative content creation platform specializes in producing UGC-style video ads, explainer videos, and dynamic TikTok-style content, simplifying the creation process to be more time-efficient, cost-effective, and enjoyable.



James Edwards, CEO of BetterLabs, expressed pride in the development and growth of Creator Flow within their Venture Studio, stating, "BetterLabs is proud to have developed Creator Flow in our Venture Studio, where we have helped 400 brands across Australia access over 300 creators for seamless content delivery. We strongly believe Roar Global is the right partner to take Creator Flow to the next level with their vision to expand the platform's reach and opportunities throughout the APAC region.”



Roar Global is set to advance Creator Flow with strategic enhancements and expansions. The visionary company's immediate plan includes expanding its creator network by onboarding a greater diversity of UGC creators, thus broadening the variety of content available to brands. In addition, Roar Global is focused on upgrading the platform itself, introducing new features to enhance the user experience for both creators and brands.



Furthermore, the company is dedicated to strengthening its partnerships with brands, helping them to effectively utilize UGC for more authentic engagement with their audiences. These steps are part of a broader effort to build upon the existing strengths of Creator Flow, positioning it as an increasingly valuable tool in the digital marketing landscape.



"We are incredibly honored to welcome Creator Flow into the Roar Global family," stated Mustafa Kassim, CEO of Roar Global. "This acquisition marks a significant step in our journey to expand our footprint across Australia and introduce Creator Flow to new and dynamic markets in the APAC region. UGC holds immense potential for businesses, especially in emerging markets, and we are confident that many businesses will find valuable opportunities and creative solutions through Creator Flow."



David Hack, Co-Founder of Creator Flow, also shared his enthusiasm about the acquisition, noting, “We are excited to hand over Creator Flow, Australia's first UGC platform, to Roar Global. Their commitment to improving the platform and expanding across the APAC region gives us confidence in the platform's future. Since launching in May 2023, we've seen our 300+ vetted creators complete over 1600 jobs, earning them more than $350,000. We know that the team at Roar Global will continue this success and improve the experience for creators and brands.”



The relevance of UGC has surged as brands recognize its effectiveness in winning customer trust and driving conversions. Statistics reveal that 79% of consumers find UGC highly influential in their purchasing decisions, viewing it as 9.8 times more impactful than influencer-sponsored content. Additionally, recent studies indicate that UGC significantly enhances SEO performance, often receiving higher prioritization in search results over traditional product reviews and affiliate content.



As Roar Global continues to enhance and expand the capabilities of Creator Flow, they remain dedicated to leveraging their extensive experience in content creation to benefit businesses across the APAC region. This acquisition not only strengthens Roar Global's market position but also underscores the growing importance of UGC in contemporary digital marketing strategies. Further enhancing their service offerings, Roar Global's Australian entity, Roar Apex, integrates platform-certified marketing and engineering talent from the APAC directly into Australian businesses. This integration enables companies to leverage top-tier expertise while achieving up to 40% savings on hiring costs, thus providing a significant value proposition to Roar Global's clients in Australia.

About the company: Roar Global is a leading provider of B2B marketing services across the APAC region, with a decade of experience in producing tailored content that meets the unique demands of digital platforms. Beyond content creation, Roar Global offers strategic consultation and localized advertising solutions on major platforms such as Google, Meta, and LinkedIn. Notably, Roar Global serves as the Official Media Sales Representative for Google in Sri Lanka, Laos, and Brunei through its appointed business unit, 3P Media. Additionally, Roar Global is recognized as a Meta Managed Partner and a LinkedIn Consultancy Agency in Sri Lanka, with Roar AdX designated as the appointed business unit for these roles, extending its services to Bangladesh and Maldives as well. These partnerships underscore Roar Global’s comprehensive expertise in digital marketing, enhancing its ability to deliver effective and localized solutions to its clients across various regions.

Contact Info:

Name: Leah Yeung

Email: Send Email

Organization: Creator Flow

Website: https://creatorflow.com.au/



Video URL: https://drive.google.com/file/d/14jYZpufdiVDN7wIMjsbQCtafMgazyEsB/view

Release ID: 89135374

In case of identifying any problems, concerns, or inaccuracies in the content shared in this press release, or if a press release needs to be taken down, we urge you to notify us immediately by contacting error@releasecontact.com (it is important to note that this email is the authorized channel for such matters, sending multiple emails to multiple addresses does not necessarily help expedite your request). Our dedicated team will be readily accessible to address your concerns and take swift action within 8 hours to rectify any issues identified or assist with the removal process. We are committed to delivering high-quality content and ensuring accuracy for our valued readers.