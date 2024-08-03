Rob Deaton Properties: Myrtle Beach Real Estate Market Trends for 2024

Myrtle Beach real estate is thriving in 2024, with significant growth in home sales, prices, and demand. The price per square foot has risen to $313, and home sales have increased by 58%, while median sales prices surged to $331,000.

—

Rob Deaton Properties, a leading real estate team in the Myrtle Beach area, is excited to share the latest market trends and insights for 2024. Despite broader economic uncertainties, the Myrtle Beach real estate market continues to thrive, with significant growth in home sales, prices, and demand.



Remarkable Increase in Price Per Square Foot

Since October 2021, the price per square foot in Myrtle Beach has seen a dramatic increase. It has risen from $142 to an impressive $313 by July 2024. This surge highlights the growing value and demand for real estate in the region, making Myrtle Beach an increasingly attractive market for both buyers and investors.



Surge in Home Sales

The number of homes sold in Myrtle Beach has also seen substantial growth. Home sales have jumped from over 4,000 in 2021 to 6,302 in July 2024. This 58% increase in sales volume is a testament to the vibrant and resilient market, supported by strong demand from buyers seeking the coastal lifestyle Myrtle Beach offers.



Rising Median Sales Prices

The median sales price in Myrtle Beach has experienced significant appreciation over the past few years. In 2021, the median sales price was just under $240,000. By July 2024, it had surged to $331,000, marking a 38% increase. This consistent rise in median sales price underscores the robust health of the real estate market and the increasing value of properties in the area.



No Signs of a Downturn

Contrary to some national market trends, the Myrtle Beach real estate market shows no signs of a downturn. Buyers waiting for interest rates to drop may find themselves facing higher home prices and increased demand. The current market dynamics suggest that acting sooner rather than later could be a wise decision for prospective buyers.



Rob Deaton, CEO of Rob Deaton Properties, stated, "The Myrtle Beach real estate market continues to demonstrate remarkable resilience and growth. Our market is thriving, and we encourage buyers to take advantage of current opportunities before prices and demand climb even higher. Waiting for interest rates to drop could mean missing out on favorable prices available now."



For more information about the Myrtle Beach real estate market or to explore available properties, please contact Rob Deaton Properties at (843) 231-0449 or visit our website at www.robdeatonproperties.com.

About the company: Rob Deaton Properties is a premier real estate team based in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, dedicated to providing exceptional service and expertise to clients in the region. Our team is committed to helping buyers and sellers navigate the dynamic real estate market with confidence and success. As a proud recipient of the Re/Max Executive 2023 Platinum Club Team Award, we have demonstrated our commitment to excellence and outstanding performance in the industry. Whether you are looking to buy your dream home, sell your property, or invest in the thriving Myrtle Beach market, Rob Deaton Properties is your trusted partner for all your real estate needs. For more information, visit www.robdeatonproperties.com or call (843) 231-0449 or email Rob at Rob@RobDeatonProperties.com

Contact Info:

Name: Rob Deaton

Email: Send Email

Organization: Rob Deaton Properties

Address: 1925 Mr Joe White Ave, Suite R Myrtle Beach, SC 29577

Phone: (843) 231-0449

Website: https://www.robdeatonproperties.com/



Release ID: 89137442

Should there be any problems, inaccuracies, or doubts arising from the content provided in this press release that require attention or if a press release needs to be taken down, we urge you to notify us immediately by contacting error@releasecontact.com (it is important to note that this email is the authorized channel for such matters, sending multiple emails to multiple addresses does not necessarily help expedite your request). Our efficient team will promptly address your concerns within 8 hours, taking necessary steps to rectify identified issues or assist with the removal process. Providing accurate and dependable information is central to our commitment.