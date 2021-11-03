Rob Mackay appointed CEO of Regnology

With his background from executive positions in Itiviti, FIS, and SunGard, Rob Mackay has successfully built leading international companies in the financial software sector

Regnology's founding CEO, Jürgen Lux, has decided to assume a more strategic role and will continue sharing his knowledge and experience as a senior advisor to the Board of Directors of Regnology and to its owner Nordic Capital





FRANKFURT, GERMANY - Newsaktuell - 3 November 2021 - Regnology , a leading international provider of innovative regulatory, risk, and supervisory technology solutions (RegTech, RiskTech, and SupTech), announced the appointment of Rob Mackay as new CEO of the company. Regnology's founding CEO, Jürgen Lux, has decided to assume a more strategic role as a senior advisor to the Board of Directors of Regnology and to its owner Nordic Capital.









Regnology's Board of Directors selected Rob Mackay for the position on account of his extensive experience from the financial services sector as a successful executive with a strong track record and customer focus.

Rob Mackay was until recently the CEO of Itiviti, a world-leading financial service company and technology provider for the capital markets industry. Prior to that, he was responsible as Chief Operating Officer for the Cross-Asset Trading & Risk business unit at FIS, the world's largest provider of banking technology. His previous management experience includes positions as Chief Operating Officer of Hedge Funds & Risk and Managing Director of Alternative Investments.

"We are very pleased that Rob joins Regnology as CEO. With his valuable experience, he will support Regnology to reach the next level and further strengthen its extraordinary growth journey. Rob comes with extensive operational and commercial leadership experience. With his background from executive positions in Itiviti, FIS, and SunGard, he has successfully built leading international companies in the financial software sector. He is highly results driven and admired for his ability to create high performance cultures. The Board is confident that his deep understanding of customer needs and his strong track record in driving international growth makes him the right leader to take Regnology to the next level as an innovative and reliable partner to our customers," says Johan Ek, Chairman of the Board, Regnology.

"Regnology is a company with a strong offering and great, dedicated people. I am looking forward to build upon the impressive foundation that has been established to date and to working with Regnology's many talented and passionate colleagues, contributing to its continued development, and delivering the service, solutions and innovation that customers require to support their business and strategic ambitions," said Rob Mackay, incoming CEO of Regnology.

By the acquisition of Vizor in 2021, a solid steppingstone for further opportunities for Regnology outside the DACH region has been created. The company is now in a position of strength, with significant potential to further accelerate its international growth journey. The goal is also to accelerate the product and service offerings.

"The Board of Directors of Regnology would like to thank Jürgen for his outstanding dedication and contributions since inception of the business more than 25 years ago. Under his leadership Regnology has established itself as a leading software provider in the RegTech space, particularly in the DACH region. We are looking forward to continue working with Jürgen in his capacity as a senior advisor," comments Johan Ek.

"After almost three decades, now is the right time for me to step aside and make a change. Regnology is ideally positioned for a successful future and is fully on course for growth. With Nordic Capital, we have the right partner at our side. I am pleased to be able to contribute to the new chapter of the company's success story as Senior Advisor," says Jürgen Lux.

Until end of 2020, the company was part of BearingPoint group and operated under the name BearingPoint RegTech. Since the sale of the RegTech business to private equity firm Nordic Capital, the company is independent. In June 2021, the company joined forces with Vizor Software and recently changed the name to Regnology.





About Regnology

Regnology is a leading international provider of innovative regulatory, risk, and supervisory technology solutions (RegTech, RiskTech, and SupTech), of AEOI and tax reporting products, as well as of services along the Regulatory Value Chain for financial services. Regnology has been a partner for banks and regulators for 25 years. In total, Regnology serves more than 7,000 financial services firms with reporting solutions. At the same time, the company enables more than 50 regulators and tax authorities to collect data from 34,000 firms in 60 countries. The combined company has a total workforce of over 770 employees at 17 office locations in 12 countries.

www.vizorsoftware.com





