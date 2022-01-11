Rob Napoli, Corporate Media Trainer, and Best-Selling Author Launches His New Book, The Social Soul.

The Social Soul: Mastering Your Personal and Professional Brand with Intentionality and Authenticity book is now available on Amazon.

Best-selling author, award-winning corporate media trainer, and social media expert Rob Napoli has released his new book, The Social Soul, to help readers master their personal brand. This new book is a guide to mastering your personal and professional brand with intentionality and authenticity. The Social Soul drives a linear path to create more authentic and value-added networks full of engaging conversation and value exchange, leading to more impactful business and personal growth and opportunities for the readers.

Entrepreneurs striving for "influencer" status are often connected to being seen instead of heard. Communication on an authentic level is important for engagement. The book is not a playbook but more of a path incorporated with various techniques one can use to engage online. While many people are hesitant to post online, the pages of this book highlight the benefits of engaging as opposed to posting. Engaging online is a better way to connect and create value with your audience and network.

“The goal is not to be a content creator. We draw a parallel that being an "influencer" means being a content creator. Don't be a creator, be an ENGAGER,” Napoli states. “Engaging with content drives conversation, value, and growth at a whole different level, and this is what our 'Social Soul' is all about.”

The Soul Soul is a book that will educate and inspire readers to take action on the most powerful and useful social networks to date by using brilliant examples to connect better when pursuing entertainment, clients, networking, and business success in a way that translates across cultural borders. Job seekers and entrepreneurs are invited to visit Amazon to purchase a copy of The Social Soul.

About the Author: Rob is a Stellar Service Award winner for his training excellence and an accomplished trainer, speaker, entrepreneur, business, and career coach based in Brooklyn, NYC. Rob's journey has taken him from the Midwest to New York City by way of Milan, Italy, where he spent two years getting a Masters, scaling a global startup, and coaching professional American Football. Rob is a continuous learner who creates engaging keynotes, programs, workshops, and curriculum for early to growth-stage companies focused on sales, marketing, branding, GTM, talent development, and continuous learning. As a speaker, Rob has delivered workshops, keynotes, and panels for 500+ entrepreneurs, companies, and founders from over 27+ countries and is passionate about training, coaching, and where to find the best whiskey bar in Manhattan.

Rob is currently the Founder of Rise Up Coaching and Co-Founder and Board Member of Hapday Group. He also hosts The Bear Necessities of Entrepreneurship podcast for the entrepreneur-minded discussing the real stories that give listeners the tools to overcome challenges and stay true to their authentic selves. To learn more about booking Rob Napoli to speak or consult, go to https://www.riseupcoaching.co/speaking-training

