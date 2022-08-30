Robb Report Hong Kong enters the Hong Kong luxury lifestyle media market

About Robb Report Hong Kong

HONG KONG - Media OutReach - 30 August 2022 - Hong Kong welcomes a new title today in the city's luxury media market. With the launch of Robb Report Hong Kong and its official website, Nexus Media Limited will publish the esteemed print magazine annually alongside daily digital content, presenting a definitive guide to lifestyle and luxury.Robb Report carries an unrivalled global reputation for reporting on lifestyle with authority and discernment. Robb Report Hong Kong is dedicated to featuring all aspects of luxury, primarily focusing on automobiles, aviation, and boating, alongside coverage of real estate, travel, dining, whiskies, wine, watches, jewelry, and fashion.Above and beyond any other luxury enterprise or venture, Robb Report is known for its grand events, creating tailor-made experiences for its VIP readers and clientele. From first-look previews to private evenings and sojourns, Robb Report readers are provided with unparalleled access and benefits that truly speak to living life to the fullest."Robb Report Hong Kong is unlike any other magazine you'll see on newsstands," says Tak Man, Chief Executive Officer and Director at Nexus Media Limited, who brings the title to market. "We are about creating unique experiences, hand-picked from around the globe to feature only the very Best of the Best—an integral theme in our magazine. What's extraordinary about this launch in Hong Kong is that our readers will get to experience tailored, specially curated events, the likes of which many have never seen or experienced before."Robb Report Hong Kong's print magazine, Best of the Best, is an annual publication that promises to be the definitive tome on luxury and lifestyle in Asia. With a massive online and social media presence, the signature events that complement the features on the official website and print magazine makes this an exciting venture like no other in the region, staying true to its motto:Be itor, join Robb Report Hong Kong as we travel to exotic destinations for unparalleled experiences.has been a staple in Robb Report's calendar for the past two decades. Each year, readers participate in a fresh experience at a new location with extraordinary cars of the moment. A carefully selected and well-informed panel of judges will shortlist the supercars as nominees for Car of the Year, and our event will be capped off with a grand gala dinner featuring an exclusive VIP guest list and the announcement of the Car of the Year nominees. This lavish event will premiere in Hong Kong in the first quarter of 2023.takes readers on an annual pilgrimage that will appeal to the most passionate of auto enthusiasts. To add to the beautiful displays of automotive excellence, participants are treated to behind-the-scenes tours and access, exclusive drive experiences, and model previews with the top automotive marques in the world, as well as private celebrations with superlative luxury brands that only Robb Report can provide. This multi-day extravaganza is one that true auto enthusiasts and collectors mark on their calendar every year.Each year, Robb Report bestows itsawards on the very finest luxury products, services, and experiences that the world has to offer. A select group of readers will gather together for a private celebratory dinner to toast the Best of the Best winners.For the epicurean, the hottest ticket in town is. Join Robb Report and an incredible line-up of Michelin-starred luminaries for an unforgettable weekend of gourmet dining experiences, exquisite wine pairings, intimate culinary classes, and a friendly golf tournament with your favorite chefs, all surrounded by magnificent views.And finally, the year is capped off with. Robb Report's Dream Machines: Land & Air makes its debut in Hong Kong, presenting readers with an elite experience featuring the latest machines, wings, and wheels for a fun, adrenaline-driven adventure. Test-drive the newest luxury cars, enjoy epic helicopter tours over the city, and indulge in exceptional dining, world-class wines, and fabulous accommodations.In Hong Kong, a hybrid of both curated experiences and programmes will be created for Robb Report readers on an international scale.The first edition of Robb Report hit newsstands in the United States back in 1976, originally devoted to advertisements for new and vintage Rolls-Royces by founder Robert L. "Rusty" White. The original "Robb" distributed his newsletter to members of the Rolls-Royce Owners Club, and he provided a suede three-ring binder to paying subscribers, setting a standard of effortless elegance from the get-go.The brand evolved over the course of four decades to become what it is today: the single most influential journal of living life to the fullest, with 18 international editions in 10 languages spanning 28 countries across the globe.The Hong Kong edition is the nineteenth title in the franchise, highlighting not only the finest aspects of life and luxury in the world, but putting a spotlight on what's rising from the East, consumers of note, cognoscente of luxury, and experiences like no other.For all of the changes that have taken place in the years since Robb Report first hit newsstands all those years ago, the standards of exceptional quality, beauty, and precision have remained constant in the hearts and minds of true connoisseurs who have subscribed to the publication since its nascent stage.In Hong Kong, the publication of its annual, Best of the Best, is anticipated to hit newsstands in the first quarter of 2023. A mighty tome limning the finest products and services, Best of the Best will be accompanied by the official website, dedicated to providing daily updates on what's happening in the world of luxury across all digital platforms.Robb Report is the leading voice in the global luxury market, synonymous with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best. Its discerning audience around the world has a shared appreciation and desire for quality, exclusivity, heritage, taste, and fine design. It is the brand the most successful people rely on to discover the ideas, opinions, products, and experiences that will matter most to them.

Robb Report Hong Kong is part of Nexus Media Group , a company celebrating its tenth year in Hong Kong. The bold title joins a roster of expert curated content creation platforms and media titles that includes Nexus Media, Localiiz, WeeGo, MyLocals, and Nexus Digital.



