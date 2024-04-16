Robex Announces Resilient Q1 2024 Production

QUEBEC CITY, April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robex Resources Inc. (TSXV: RBX) (“Robex” or the “Company”) is please to announce production of 12,957 ounces (“oz”) of gold for the quarter ending March 31st, 2024 (“Q1 2024”).

Company’s highlights

- Processing plant milled 551,221 tonnes of ore, a 5% increase compared with Q1 2023;

- Head grade improved from 0.77g/t in Q1 2023 to 0.82g/t in Q1 2024, in line with mine plan;

- Plant recovery slightly decreased from 90.1% in Q1 2023 to 89.5% in Q1 2024, but remains consistent with budget;

- Gold production increased by 10.4% in Q1 2024 to 12,957oz, compared to 11,735oz in Q1 2023;

- Gold sales of 14,072oz, a 11.1% increase compared with Q1 2023;

- Over 3.6 million hours of work at Nampala without lost time injury, standing at 5 million hours of work across the group.

Daniel Marini, COO commented: “The Nampala production in 2024 has started very well. This performance is a key milestone, largely above Q1 2023 production and budget, while we were able to successfully carry out very major maintenance work. The team was also focusing on exploration campaign. The maintenance scheduled for 2024 will further optimize the operation of the processing plant.

“All these production and maintenance achievements are carried out in complete safety, and there was no incidents nor accidents. At the end of March, Nampala recorded more than 3.6 million hours without LTI.

“As one of Robex's values is that "today's records are tomorrow's values", we will continue on this path.”

About Robex Resources Inc.

Robex is a multi-jurisdictional West African gold production and development company with near-term exploration potential. The Company is dedicated to safe, diverse and responsible operations in the countries in which it operates with a goal to foster sustainable growth. The Company has been operating the Nampala mine in Mali since 2017 and is advancing the long-life low-AISC Kiniero Project in Guinea.

Robex is supported by two strategic shareholders and has the ambition to become a mid-tier gold producer in West Africa.

More Information

ROBEX RESOURCES INC.



Aurélien Bonneviot

Chief Executive Officer



Stanislas Prunier

Investor Relations and Corporate Development



+1 581 741-7421



E-mail: investor@robexgold.com

www.robexgold.com





Forward Looking Statement

Certain information set forth in this press release contains “forward‐looking statements” and “forward‐looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation (referred to herein as “forward‐looking statements”). Forward-looking statements are included to provide information about Management’s current expectations and plans that allows investors and others to have a better understanding of the Company’s business plans and financial performance and condition.

Statements made in this press release that describe the Company’s or Management’s estimates, expectations, forecasts, objectives, predictions, projections of the future or strategies may be “forward-looking statements”, and can be identified by the use of the conditional or forward-looking terminology such as “aim”, “anticipate”, “assume”, “believe”, “can”, “contemplate”, “continue”, “could”, “estimate”, “expect”, “forecast”, “future”, “guidance”, “guide”, “indication”, “intend”, “intention”, “likely”, “may”, “might”, “objective”, “opportunity”, “outlook”, “plan”, “potential”, “should”, “strategy”, “target”, “will” or “would” or the negative thereof or other variations thereon. Forward-looking statements also include any other statements that do not refer to historical facts. Such statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the perceived merit and further potential of the Company’s properties; the Company’s estimate of mineral Resources and mineral Reserves; capital expenditures and requirements; the Company’s access to financing; preliminary economic assessment and other development study results; exploration results at the Company’s properties; budgets; strategic plans; market price of precious metals; the Company’s ability to successfully advance the Kiniero Gold Project on the basis of the results of the feasibility study with respect thereto, as the same may be updated, the whole in accordance with the revised timeline disclosed in this press release; the potential development and exploitation of the Kiniero Gold Project and the Company’s existing mineral properties and business plan, including the completion of feasibility studies or the making of production decisions in respect thereof; work programs; permitting or other timelines; government regulations and relations; optimization of the Company’s mine plan; the future financial or operating performance of the Company and the Kiniero Gold Project; exploration potential and opportunities at the Company’s existing properties; costs and timing of future exploration and development of new deposits; the Company’s ability to enter into definitive documentation in respect of the USD115 million project finance facility for the Kiniero Gold Project (including a USD15 million cost overrun facility, the “Facilities”), including the Company’s ability to restructure the Taurus USD35 million bridge loan and adjust the mandate to accommodate for the revised timeline of the enlarged project; timing of entering into definitive documentation for the Facilities; if final documentation is entered into in respect of the Facilities, the drawdown of the proceeds of the Facilities, including the timing thereof; and the Company’s ability to reach an agreement with the Malian authorities with respect to the sustainable continuation of the Company's activities and further exploration investments at Nampala.

Forward-looking statements and forward-looking information are made based upon certain assumptions and other important factors that, if untrue, could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements or information. There can be no assurance that such statements or information will prove to be accurate. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions, including: the ability to execute the Company’s plans relating to the Kiniero Gold Project as set out in the feasibility study with respect thereto, as the same may be updated, the whole in accordance with the revised timeline disclosed in this press release; the Company’s ability to reach an agreement with the Malian authorities with respect to the sustainable continuation of the Company's activities and further exploration investments at Nampala; the Company’s ability to complete its planned exploration and development programs; the absence of adverse conditions at the Kiniero Gold Project; the absence of unforeseen operational delays; the absence of material delays in obtaining necessary permits; the price of gold remaining at levels that render the Kiniero Gold Project profitable; the Company’s ability to continue raising necessary capital to finance its operations; the Company’s ability to restructure the Taurus USD35 million bridge loan and adjust the mandate to accommodate for the revised timeline of the enlarged project the Company’s ability to enter into definitive documentation for the Facilities on acceptable terms or at all, and to satisfy the conditions precedent to closing and advances thereunder (including satisfaction of remaining customary due diligence and other conditions and approvals); the ability to realize on the mineral resource and mineral reserve estimates; and assumptions regarding present and future business strategies, local and global geopolitical and economic conditions and the environment in which the Company operates and will operate in the future.

Certain important factors could cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to: geopolitical risks and security challenges associated with its operations in West Africa, including the Company’s inability to assert its rights and the possibility of civil unrest and civil disobedience; fluctuations in the price of gold; limitations as to the Company’s estimates of mineral reserves and mineral resources; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development; the replacement of the Company’s depleted mineral reserves; the Company’s limited number of projects; the risk that the Kiniero Gold Project will never reach the production stage (including due to a lack of financing); the Company’s capital requirements and access to funding; changes in legislation, regulations and accounting standards to which the Company is subject, including environmental, health and safety standards, and the impact of such legislation, regulations and standards on the Company’s activities; equity interests and royalty payments payable to third parties; price volatility and availability of commodities; instability in the global financial system; the effects of high inflation, such as higher commodity prices; fluctuations in currency exchange rates; the risk of any pending or future litigation against the Company; limitations on transactions between the Company and its foreign subsidiaries; the risk that the share consolidation of the Company’s shares fails to increase the liquidity of the Company’s common shares; volatility in the market price of the Company’s shares; tax risks, including changes in taxation laws or assessments on the Company; the Company obtaining and maintaining titles to property as well as the permits and licenses required for the Company’s ongoing operations; changes in project parameters and/or economic assessments as plans continue to be refined; the risk that actual costs may exceed estimated costs; geological, mining and exploration technical problems; failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry; delays in obtaining governmental approvals or financing; the effects of public health crises, such as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, on the Company’s activities; the Company’s relations with its employees and other stakeholders, including local governments and communities in the countries in which it operates; the risk of any violations of applicable anticorruption laws, export control regulations, economic sanction programs and related laws by the Company or its agents; the risk that the Company encounters conflicts with small-scale miners; competition with other mining companies; the Company’s dependence on third-party contractors; the Company’s reliance on key executives and highly skilled personnel; the Company’s access to adequate infrastructure; the risks associated with the Company’s potential liabilities regarding its tailings storage facilities; supply chain disruptions; hazards and risks normally associated with mineral exploration and gold mining development and production operations; problems related to weather and climate; the risk of information technology system failures and cybersecurity threats; and the risk that the Company may not be able to insure against all the potential risks associated with its operations.

Although the Company believes its expectations are based upon reasonable assumptions and has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. These factors are not intended to represent a complete and exhaustive list of the factors that could affect the Company; however, they should be considered carefully. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information.

The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or Management’s estimates, assumptions or opinions should change, except as required by applicable law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained herein is presented for the purpose of assisting investors in understanding the Company’s expected financial and operational performance and results as at and for the periods ended on the dates presented in the Company’s plans and objectives, and may not be appropriate for other purposes.

Please refer to the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2022, dated April 28, 2023, and to the “Risks and Uncertainties” section of each of the Company’s Management’s discussion and analysis dated April 28, 2023 for the years ended December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, and the Company’s Management’s discussion and analysis dated November 28, 2023 for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2023 and September 30, 2022, all of which are available electronically on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

