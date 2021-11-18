Robin @ Rimbayu's Parcel 1 & 2 Snapped Up in 28 Minutes

SHAH ALAM, Malaysia, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IJM Land's premier township Bandar Rimbayu's 14th phase Robin took flight when a total of 308 units from its Parcel 1 and 2 with GDV of RM241 mil were fully taken up in 28 minutes.



Robin @ Rimbayu Type A starting from RM 648,800.

The homes are designed to exude a simple yet modern architecture, with its open plan concept that is minimalist yet practical. The township phase targets homeowners who are looking for more space and have eyes for the contemporary look away from the bustles of the city. Its various types and built-ups available are made up of various sizes to cater to a diverse market from Type A, B and C units.

Its Type A units start from RM648,800 and on a built-up area of 1,535 sq ft, including its 7 ft back yard, high home ceilings and the balcony in the master bedroom, equipped with sliding doors for better lighting and indoor ventilation, all of which is shared by the Type B units but on a bigger built-up area of 1,665 sq ft for the price of RM 680,800.

Meanwhile, the garden homes selection at Type C has a great layout design and is built on a large 2009 sq ft built-up for growing families and those with elderly, an ideal selection for a generational home that starts from RM 881,800.

Robin places emphasis on forming a tight-knit community by offering its residents an 8.6-acre open space for their recreational and bonding activities with an allocated space for a community farm and tropical orchard, where people can grow their own food and share among themselves.

Bandar Rimbayu prioritises a quality lifestyle, where residents are close to The Club @ Rimbayu for its club-grade facilities and Oasis International School for quality education, while residents are also assured of high-speed broadband infrastructure.

Community members can also reach out to popular, drive-thru restaurants like Starbucks, McDonald's and Kenny Rogers restaurant within the township.

Its connectivity is matched by the abundance of facilities it has, and community members can seamlessly access the 4 major entry and exit points, namely the Lebuhraya Shah Alam (KESAS), Lebuhraya Kemuning – Shah Alam, Expressway Lingkaran Tengah (ELITE), the South Klang Valley Expressway (SKVE) and the West Coast Expressway (WCE) which will be completed in 2024.