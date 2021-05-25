Roborock Continues Expansion Into Handheld Vacuum Segment With New H7

The H7 features an exceptional combination of cleaning power, ease of use and maneuverability.

HONG KONG, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Roborock , a leading developer of both robotic and cordless household vacuum cleaners, is pleased to announce the launch of the all-new Roborock H7. As the second addition to Roborock's line of cordless stick vacuums, the H7 retains the exceptional features of its predecessor, the Roborock H6, with new options for an improved cleaning experience.



Roborock H7 - Long-Lasting Cleaning. Easier than Ever

Roborock pioneered the industry by incorporating a LiPo battery into a cordless stick vacuum cleaner, making no compromises on suction power and convenience. The company continues to apply this technology in its new H7 model with added benefits to meet consumers' needs for a lightweight design, more compact options, and effortless maintenance.

"We are proud to have been the first to introduce a LiPo battery into cordless handheld vacuums, bringing unique benefits to the cleaning experience. With the new H7, we have built upon what our previous models lacked and fulfilled consumer desires for an extreme lightweight design, powerful suction, decreased charging time and new storage options," says Richard Chang, CEO of Roborock.

Deeper and Long-lasting Cleaning

More suction, providing more powerful cleaning: An optimized 480W of power creates a maximum suction of 160AW reaching deeper into carpets, mattresses, sofas, tricky corners and car interiors.

Reduced charging time: The H7 battery can be fully charged in only 2.5 hours, a significant 37% reduction compared to its predecessor, the H6, allowing the user to resume cleaning sooner.

Long-lasting cleaning: Thanks to its LiPo Battery, which has been engineered for longer life, the H7 maintains an outstanding runtime for the industry, up to 90 minutes in eco mode, while at the same time, providing extended durability and overall lifespan. Certified to deliver consistent suction, it offers seamless, powerful cleaning from the beginning to the end of the cleaning cycle.

Cleaning meets Simplicity

Maintenance is less frequent and is more user-friendly: The H7 includes a larger capacity dustbin of 500 ml which requires less frequent emptying. As an additional benefit, the user has the option of using disposable dust bags, which have been included in the box and can help reduce dust spray, ideal for allergy sufferers or anyone wanting effortless bin emptying.

Customizable Clean: The H7 will feature the unique capability to convert to a mop as desired. With a quick attachment of the mop accessory (sold separately), users can easily switch the H7 into mopping mode.

Maneuverability and convenience combined in an ultra-light body:

At just 3.2 lbs, the model is easily transported around the house. The H7 also features a Magnetic Easy Store system (MagBase™) that allows you to collect all the accessories at once and store them compactly when cleaning is finished. The user can place it anywhere with complete peace of mind as there is a built-in Child Lock feature that prevents accidental use by children and pets.

Comprehensive features for a better cleaning experience:

Using multiple cyclones plus HEPA filtration, the H7 captures 99.99% of particles as small as 0.3 microns, including pollen and fungi. The user can additionally create quick suction as needed or lock suction on with the tap of the button. The practical OLED screen, which allows checking mode and battery life at just one glance, is also available.

Availability and Pricing

The Roborock H7 will be available in U.S. in July 2021 for an MSRP of $499.99.

About Roborock

Roborock specializes in the research, development, and production of robotic home cleaners and other cleaning appliances. It develops and produces robot vacuums under its Roborock brand, as well as creating robot vacuums for one of China's largest technology companies, Xiaomi. Each robot it builds is designed to fulfill a singular purpose: To give people more time to spend on the things they love. Currently, Roborock is available in 40 countries, including the U.S., Germany, France and Spain. The company operates out of four locations, with offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, and Hong Kong. For more information, visit https://us.roborock.com/.

CONTACT:

Dan Cham

+86 13928468536